Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer

The Riffelsee near Zermatt. Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism

It’s known as the country of lakes and mountains with good reason.

Switzerland has several thousand lakes, from the biggest and best known, such as Lac Léman (Lake Geneva) and Lake Zurich, to tiny mountain lakes you may never have heard of.

Offering stunning scenery and an escape from the city heat, here are some of our favourite Swiss lakes you should put on your to-visit list this summer.

While some are suitable for swimming, always check the weather and water conditions beforehand and heed all warning signs.

Oeschinensee, Bern

Photo: Caroline Bishop

This magnificent lake near Kandersteg in the Bernese Oberland makes the perfect picture postcard image of Switzerland with its turquoise waters and backdrop of snow-capped mountains. In summer it attracts tons of visitors who come to take a dip, rent a rowing boat or hike the stunning trails around the lake.

Deborence, Valais

Photo: Caroline Bishop

This beautiful lake was formed in the 18th century by two huge landslides. Now it’s a nature reserve and the start of some fantastic hikes. Taking the postbus to get there is an experience in itself – the road winds up from the Rhone valley and cuts through the rock in a series of nailbiting cliff-edge tunnels that you wouldn’t think a postbus could negotiate... but somehow it does.

Taney, Valais

Photo: Caroline Bishop

The water in this small lake is wonderfully clear – but also pretty chilly. However you’ll be gasping for a dip after a steep hike up the nearby Grammont mountain, the summit of which offers a mindblowing view over Lake Geneva.

Schwarzsee, Fribourg

Photo: Caroline Bishop

In the Fribourg prealps, the ‘black lake’ is so named because in certain light its waters can appear very dark. In summer it’s a popular spot for swimming, fishing and stand-up paddleboarding, and the starting point for many beautiful hikes and mountain-biking trails.

Photo: Valais Tourism

A natural ice-rink in winter, in summer this picturesque lake is a popular spot with everyone from families to serious high alpine hikers, since it’s on the route of the Tour du Mont Blanc. The lake itself has crystal clear waters that have helped give the area the nickname ‘Little Canada’.

