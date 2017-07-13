Advertisement

Zurich ferries drop horn tradition after local man complains

13 July 2017
Photo: ZSG
Boats belonging to the Lake Zurich Navigation Company (ZSG) will no longer be able to sound their horn on arrival and departure from the quay after a local resident complained at the noise.
The company last week abandoned what it called a 50-year tradition after a man objected to the Federal transport office (BAV), reported Blick on Thursday. 
 
Speaking to the paper, ZSG spokeswoman Conny Hürlimann said BAV had then written to ZSG to say it was not a legal requirement for the boats to sound their horns at the quay and they should therefore refrain. 
 
Horns should only be sounded in a dangerous situation, for example if a swimmer is too close to the ferry.
 
Hürlimann said employees were “surprised” at the outcome.
 
“This is a longstanding tradition that has disappeared,” she said.
 
Confirming the story to The Local, Hürlimann added that the company was "quite sad" about the situation and that there was little hope of overturning the decision.
 
