Advertisement

Federer one win away from record 8th Wimbledon title

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
15 July 2017
04:26 CEST+02:00
tenniswimbledonfederer

Share this article

Federer one win away from record 8th Wimbledon title
The 35-year-old Federer is bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon champ in the Open era. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
15 July 2017
04:26 CEST+02:00
Seven-time champion Roger Federer reached his 11th Wimbledon final on Friday, downing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
The 35-year-old, bidding to win a record eighth title and become the oldest champion at the All England Club in the Open era, will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in Sunday's final.
 
Seventh seeded Cilic reached his first Wimbledon title match at the 11th attempt with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over America's Sam Querrey.
 
"I feel very privileged to be in another final and get the pleasure to play on Centre Court another time," said Federer who was playing in his 42nd Grand Slam semi-final.
 
He is the second oldest man to make the Wimbledon final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall finished runner-up in 1974.
 
With Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic suffering injury-hit exits in the quarter-finals and Rafael Nadal losing in the last 16, Federer will be the favourite to become Wimbledon's oldest champion, succeeding Arthur Ashe who was almost 32 when he won in 1975.
 
But despite leading Cilic 6-1 in career meetings, Federer will be wary of a man who was two sets to love up on him in the quarter-finals last year and held match points.
 
"We had a brutal quarter-final last year here and he crushed me in straight sets at the US Open in 2014," said Federer.
 
"I have to play offensive. If you give Marin time on the ball, he can finish points nicely. The court is still playing quite fast. It helps on my serve, but it also helps him. I'm sure it's going to be a close match."
 
Federer had defeated 2010 runner-up Berdych 18 times in 24 matches before Friday and he was quickly in the ascendancy, breaking for 3-2.
 
But an uncharacteristic double fault handed the break back in the eighth game before the 18-time major winner played a more composed tiebreak.
 
He pocketed the opener when Berdych miss-hit and ballooned the ball wide. Berdych kept pressing but had to fend off more break points in the fourth game of the second set before Federer again swept through the breaker on the back of a 5/1 lead.
 
The big Czech would have to win from two sets down at the Slams for the first time in 38 matches if he were to return to the final.
 
Unbelievable
Berdych, who had the face of his vanquished quarter-final opponent Djokovic painted on the tongues of his tennis shoes, saved a break point in the fifth game of the third set.
 
Federer then saved two to go to 3-3, made the Czech pay with a break for 4-3 and raced through a 50-second service game for 5-3.
 
Victory was his in the 10th game when Berdych netted a weary forehand.
 
"This guy doesn't really seem to be getting any older," said Berdych of Federer who has made the final without dropping a set.
 
Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner, fired 25 aces and 70 winners past world number 28 Querrey, the man who ended Murray's reign as Wimbledon champion in the quarter-finals.
 
"It's unbelievable. I have played really well from the start of the tournament," said 28-year-old Cilic.  "I'm feeling a positive on the court. It's extremely important. My emotions are helping me a little bit."
 
Cilic admitted he faces a tough challenge trying to depose sentimental favourite Federer on Sunday.
 
"Roger is playing the best tennis of his career on this court," said Cilic, the second Croatian man to make the final after 2001 champion -- and former coach -- Goran Ivanisevic.
 
"I never doubted it. Who knows what will happen in the final? It's great to see Cilic there," Ivanisevic told the BBC.
 
Cilic took a 4-0 career lead over Querrey into Friday's semi-final, including a marathon 5hr 31 min win at Wimbledon in 2012, the second longest match in tournament history.
tenniswimbledonfederer

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin's booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Roger Federer, from Mr Angry to Mr Perfect

Roger Federer has defied time and logic to reach 12th Wimbledom semi-final

Federer eases into Wimbledon semifinals as top seeds crash out

Swiss court throws out claim against tennis legend Becker

Wawrinka knocked out of Wimbledon in first round

Federer thrashes Zverev to win ninth Halle title

Federer suffers shock defeat in comeback match

Federer returns to tennis after two month break
Advertisement

More news

IOC agrees to award two Olympics at same time

IN PICS: Emmanuel Macron visits Lausanne

Macron visits Lausanne to support Paris Olympic bid
Advertisement

Bolt 'successor' van Niekerk victorious in Lausanne meet

Platini loses final appeal against football suspension

Fifa finally releases damaging report on Qatar's World Cup bid

Ousted Fifa ethics heads were investigating Infantino say sources
Advertisement
4,915 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Zurich ferries drop horn tradition after local man complains
  2. Postbus launches new open-top coach
  3. Swiss pharma firm sued over bird flu trials on homeless people
  4. Zurich scientists use 3D printer to create lifelike silicon heart
  5. Swiss women continue to shoulder the burden of unpaid work
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/07
How to get rid of old furniture?
16/07
Can a man and a woman be just friends?
16/07
Bicycle etiquette
16/07
Hedeghog care
16/07
I am pregnant – What to expect when expecting...
16/07
Hello - Indian moving to Vaud
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
26/06
BMW 318d xDrive Sedan, August 2015, 28.000 KM, 26.500 CHF
View all notices
Advertisement