Advertisement

Swiss pharma Novartis sees drop in profits

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
18 July 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
novartispharmaceuticalsprofits

Share this article

Swiss pharma Novartis sees drop in profits
File photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
18 July 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday posted a drop in first half profits amid fierce competition for generic medicines and pricing pressures but said it was set to reach annual targets.
January-June net core income dropped five percent to $3.6 billion (3.1 billion euros), as overall first half sales dipped one percent to $23.7 billion, despite a six percent rise in volume, the group said.
   
Those volumes were buoyed by two medicines deemed to have strong potential-- heart drug Entresto and Cosentyx, a treatment for psoriasis.
   
Stiff competition for generic medicine -- not least copycat drugs for its blockbuster cancer drug Gleevec -- has eaten away some three percent of current profit margins, while price pressures have accounted for another two percent.
   
For the outlook for the year as a whole Novartis reconfirmed its objectives in saying it expected global sales this year to hit similar levels to 2016.
   
In January, the group announced total sales of $48.5 billion for 2016.
 
novartispharmaceuticalsprofits

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Swiss pharma firm sued over bird flu trials on homeless people

Greece investigates Swiss pharma for bribery

Profits boost makes 2016 'a very good year' for Swiss insurer

Swatch optimistic despite sharp drop in profits

Swiss pharma stocks fall after Trump speech

Greece investigates Swiss pharma Novartis over bribery claims

Swiss pharma giant buys US sickle cell lab

Cost-cutting Credit Suisse makes surprise profit
Advertisement

More news

Volkswagen recalls 22,000 cars in Switzerland

Opinion: Why Switzerland is a great place to do business

Swiss chocolatiers vow to make industry more sustainable
Advertisement

Chinese firm takes over Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta

Activist hedge fund Third Point demands major change at Nestle

UberPop drivers in Zurich are operating illegally

Swiss bank fined by Singapore for breaching money-laundering laws
Advertisement
4,890 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bodies of couple dead for 70 years found on Swiss glacier
  2. Could this be Switzerland's hottest ever summer?
  3. Rioting disturbs last night of Montreux jazz fest
  4. Glacier bodies identified: 'We spent our whole lives searching for them'
  5. Immigration: fewer EU citizens are coming to Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/07
Oppo A77 with 64 GB storage
19/07
Hello everyone - planing to move to CH in summer...
19/07
I am pregnant – What to expect when expecting...
19/07
Watch repair and despair in Geneva!
19/07
Aldi - Original British Cheddar Cheese
19/07
Easyjet cancelled flight & refuse to compensate
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
26/06
Audi A3 TFSI 1.4 (Zug area)
View all notices
Advertisement