Advertisement

Villages vie to be named prettiest in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
21 July 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
villagecompetition

Share this article

Villages vie to be named prettiest in Switzerland
Sonogno is one of the finalists. Photo: leplusbeauvillage.ch
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
21 July 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
Twelve locations across Switzerland have been shortlisted in this year’s competition to find the prettiest village in the country.

The prettiest village of Switzerland title is awarded annually following an online and postal vote.

The 12 finalists in 2017 include three from the southern canton of Ticino ­– Aquila, Rasa and Sonogno – which produced last year’s winner Morcote.

There are also three contenders from the eastern canton of Graubünden – Falera, Tschlin and Vrin.

The remaining six are Grimentz and Les Marécottes in Valais, Iseltwald in the canton of Bern, Menzberg in Lucerne, Les Diablerets in Vaud and Schwellbrunn in Ausserrhoden.

Notable by its absence on the list is the Graubünden village of Bergün, which recently caused a stir after banning visitors from taking photos, was not shortlisted.

READ ALSO: Swiss mountain village bans tourists from taking photos

The commune introduced a short-lived ban in May, which turned out to be a publicity stunt.

Not surprisingly many of the finalists have stunning mountain or lakeside locations. Others boast old wooden houses and flower-festooned balconies.

Originally 50 communes from all languages areas were nominated in the competition organized by the magazines Schweizer Illustrierte, il caffè and l’Illustré, and the four regional public television channels.

Votes can be cast on the competition website until August 24th and the winner will be announced on September 7th.

The competition has been running since 2011, but until 2014 was limited to the French part of Switzerland.

More than 31,000 people voted in the competition last year.

 

villagecompetition

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Morcote named loveliest village in Switzerland

Swisscom fined millions for dominating sports TV

Changes to hockey format should 'reinvigorate' game

Public select potential Swiss national anthem

Over 100 compete in Swiss anthem contest

BMW 'stopped Swiss buying cars abroad'

Prostitute numbers rocket in Geneva

Switzerland probes national news agency
Advertisement

More news

Swatch confirms competition probe

'Crazy' Egyptian magnate revives Swiss village

Swatch faces competition probe
Advertisement
Advertisement
4,929 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Glacier bodies identified: 'We spent our whole lives searching for them'
  2. Would you pass a Swiss citizenship test?
  3. Study finds Switzerland is a great place to retire
  4. Summer travel: 26 things to do in Switzerland’s 26 cantons
  5. Villages vie to be named prettiest in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/07
Moving to switzerland...help with where to...
22/07
Is Apple trying to force people to pay for...
22/07
Internship or Back to school
22/07
Samples of recommendation/reference letters...
21/07
Dunkirk - Any Nolan fans out there?
21/07
Do we need a car in Basel?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
03/07
Wedding or birthday DJ
03/07
Modern Villa 10 min from Beach on W.Coast of Florida
View all notices
Advertisement