Villages vie to be named prettiest in Switzerland

Sonogno is one of the finalists. Photo: leplusbeauvillage.ch

Twelve locations across Switzerland have been shortlisted in this year’s competition to find the prettiest village in the country.

The prettiest village of Switzerland title is awarded annually following an online and postal vote.

The 12 finalists in 2017 include three from the southern canton of Ticino ­– Aquila, Rasa and Sonogno – which produced last year’s winner Morcote.

There are also three contenders from the eastern canton of Graubünden – Falera, Tschlin and Vrin.

The remaining six are Grimentz and Les Marécottes in Valais, Iseltwald in the canton of Bern, Menzberg in Lucerne, Les Diablerets in Vaud and Schwellbrunn in Ausserrhoden.

Notable by its absence on the list is the Graubünden village of Bergün, which recently caused a stir after banning visitors from taking photos, was not shortlisted.

The commune introduced a short-lived ban in May, which turned out to be a publicity stunt.

Not surprisingly many of the finalists have stunning mountain or lakeside locations. Others boast old wooden houses and flower-festooned balconies.

Originally 50 communes from all languages areas were nominated in the competition organized by the magazines Schweizer Illustrierte, il caffè and l’Illustré, and the four regional public television channels.

Votes can be cast on the competition website until August 24th and the winner will be announced on September 7th.

The competition has been running since 2011, but until 2014 was limited to the French part of Switzerland.

More than 31,000 people voted in the competition last year.