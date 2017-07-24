Advertisement

18 injured as Swiss bachelor party goes wrong

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
24 July 2017
09:02 CEST+02:00
18 injured as Swiss bachelor party goes wrong
Photo: Aargau police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
24 July 2017
09:02 CEST+02:00
Eighteen people were injured, three seriously, when a bachelor party turned into a nightmare in Wohlen in the canton of Aargau on Saturday.
The 17 partygoers were travelling on a trailer pulled by a tractor driven by another person, said Aargau police
 
At around 7pm, as the vehicle went down a steep slope, the heavy trailer pushed the tractor forward and the driver, despite braking, lost control. 
 
Both the tractor and the trailer tipped over, injuring all 18.
 
Three of them received serious head, back and pelvic injuries, said police. 
 
Two rescue helicopters, police and fire fighters attended the scene. All the injured were transferred to eight hospitals in the region.
 
The area around the Hochwachtstrasse was closed for several hours.
 
The public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the causes of the accident.
