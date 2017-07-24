Advertisement

Police: Schaffhausen chainsaw attacker is a loner who lives in forests

24 July 2017
12:16 CEST+02:00

Police are still looking for the attacker. Photo: Schaffhausen police
Police are hunting a suspect who injured five people with a chainsaw in Schaffhausen on Monday morning.
  • Police were alerted at 10.39am to an incident in Schaffhausen Old Town
  • Five people have been injured, two seriously
  • Police are still looking for the perpetrator, named as 51-year-old Franz Wrousis
 
21.24 - Police release photo of Wrousis just before today's events
 
The photo shows the suspect in a green jacket and black trousers, carrying a black holdall that is presumed to contain the chainsaw.
 
Police are appealing to the public for any information they may have about the suspect, who remains at large. 
 
Photo: Schaffhausen police
 
16:15 - Police name suspect as 51-year-old Franz Wrousis
 
In a press conference and statement police named the suspected perpetrator as 51-year-old Franz Wrousis, a loner who is thought to live in forests and was not previously known in the Schaffhausen area. 
 
Police confirmed that he attacked staff at an office of the CSS health insurance company in Schaffhausen.
 
Two people were injured with the chainsaw. It is not yet known how the other three were injured. 
 
Public prosecutor Peter Sticher, head of police Ravi Landolt and spokeswoman Cindy Beer. Photo: Michael Buholzer/AFP
 
Though the man's motive is unknown, it is believed to have been a targeted act against CSS. 
 
Wrousis has two previous convictions for possessing illegal weapons. 
 
Police cannot yet give the all-clear since Wrousis is still on the run, probably armed with the chainsaw and potentially other weapons.
 
Around 100 police officers and nearly 50 medical staff were involved in the response this morning.
 
Police at the scene on Monday morning. Photo: Michael Buholzer/AFP
 
14:26 - Police release pictures of the suspected attacker to the media
 
Images of the man who attacked five people with a chainsaw have been published in Swiss media including Blick, which broke the story this morning. 
 
His appearance differs from the photo in that he is now bald.
 
His vehicle, a VW Caddy, has been found, though the suspect is still on the run.
 
 
13.30 - Police confirm use of chainsaw
 
In a statement, Schaffhausen police confirm that a man armed with a chainsaw attacked several people in an office building this morning.
 
The injured have been taken to hospital. 
 
Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as 190cms tall with a bald head and unkempt appearance. They warn he is dangerous. Anyone with information should call 052 632 83 90.
 
This is not a terrorist attack, say police.
 
 
12.30 - Police say five injured
 
In a press conference police say that five people have been injured, two seriously. 
 
12.00 - Reports of an incident in Schaffhausen
 
A major police operation is under way in the northern Swiss city of Schaffhausen after an incident involving an unknown perpetrator.
 
The owner of a shop in the area told Blick that a man with a chainsaw was walking the streets, and that pedestrians and residents had been asked to leave shops and apartments. 
 
Witnesses said at least one person had been injured. 
 
A spokeswoman for air rescue service Rega told 20 Minuten it had mobilized two helicopters. 
 
“We have been alerted and therefore assume there are injured people,” she said.
 
 
 
 
 

