Advertisement

On location: ten famous movies filmed in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
25 July 2017
11:24 CEST+02:00
filmslocationstravel

Share this article

On location: ten famous movies filmed in Switzerland
Photo: Branex/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
25 July 2017
11:24 CEST+02:00
As the 70th edition of the Locarno Film Festival prepares to open on August 2nd, The Local takes a look at some famous films in which Switzerland has played a starring role.
Point Break (2015)
 
 
The classic 1991 Patrick Swayze/Keanu Reeves film was about surfing, but the recent remake expanded its daredevil plotline to other extreme sports. One of its most impressive stunts was a wingsuit-flying sequence filmed in the Jungfrau region near Walenstadt. The above video gives you an idea of what it's like to basejump in that area -- it was shot by Jeb Corliss, who worked on the film
 
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
 
The Dolder Grand's Masina suite. Photo: Stefan Schmidlin/Dolder Grand
 
The Hollywood version of Stieg Larsson’s novel had some scenes filmed in Zurich, where Rooney Mara’s Lisbeth Salander carries out her multimillion dollar banking transactions and stays in the ultra-posh 170m2 Masina suite at the Dolder Grand hotel.
 
Angels and Demons (2009)
 
Stars Tom Hanks and Ayelet Zurer with director Ron Howard at Cern. Photo: Cern
 
In this adaptation of the Dan Brown novel Tom Hanks’ character Robert Langdon comes to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Cern) in Geneva after it’s discovered that the Illuminati have stolen antimatter from a secret laboratory there. In a press release at the time Cern said participating in the film was an “opportunity to show how exciting the reality of antimatter research is”. 
 
Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
 
Beautiful Grindelwald became the otherworldly Alderaan. Photo: Caroline Bishop
 
In the film it’s Princess Leia’s home planet of Alderaan, but in real life it’s actually the mountains around Grindelwald in the Bernese Oberland's Jungfrau region. Digitally enhanced footage of the area was used as a backdrop to various scenes in the film.
 
Syriana (2005)
 
Photo: Olivier Miche/Geneva Tourism
 
In this political thriller Matt Damon plays an energy analyst in Geneva, and several scenes were shot around the city's lakeside including at the Hotel President Wilson and the Jardin Anglais. 
 
Touching the Void (2003)
 
The beautiful Jungfrau region. Photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism
 
Though a true story of a climbing accident in the Peruvian Andes, much of this film was actually shot in Switzerland, again in the very photogenic Jungfrau region. 
 
Goldeneye (1995)
 
The Contra dam. Photo: Caroline Bishop
 
The producers of the James Bond series have long been fans of Swiss landscapes which match 007 storylines for drama. In one of the most dramatic opening sequences of any Bond film, Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as Bond sees the British agent jumping off an immense dam in Russia. The scene was actually filmed at the Contra dam in the Vezasca valley in the canton of Ticino. Daredevil fans can make the leap off the 220m dam themselves as it’s now the site of a bungee jump. 
 
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
 
 
Roger Moore's Bond was supposedly in Austria in the opening sequence of this film when he is chased on skis by Russian agents. But it was actually shot on the slopes around St Moritz – apart from the final scene when he skies off a cliff and opens a parachute, which was filmed in Canada.
 
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
 
Blofeld's 'allergy clinic' is now a tourist attraction. Photo: Jungfrau region
 
George Lazenby’s only outing as Bond sees 007 tracking Blofeld to his lair in the Swiss mountains on a peak called Piz Gloria. It was actually filmed on the Schilthorn mountain in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland, where Blofeld’s ‘allergy clinic’ is now a revolving restaurant that has kept the Piz Gloria name and capitalizes on its Bond fame. Visitors can see an interactive Bond exhibition, watch clips from the film in a mountaintop cinema and pass by messages and handprints from the film’s stars on a 007 Walk of Fame. 
 
Goldfinger (1964)
 
The Furka pass is a classic Swiss mountain road, made more famous by Bond. Photo: Markus Buehler/Swiss Tourism
 
In this film Sean Connery’s Bond heads to the stunning Furka pass in Switzerland in pursuit of the eponymous villain, where his souped up Aston Martin turns out to have all sorts of useful gadgets. Petrolhead Bond fans now enjoy recreating his journey past the Hotel Belvedere, which appeared in the film.
 
 
filmslocationstravel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Summer travel: 26 things to do in Switzerland’s 26 cantons

Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer

Easter getaways more popular than ever with Swiss

World's shortest international flight to be grounded for good

Why slow-burn Lausanne is a place you grow to love

Ten must-visit Swiss beauty spots (as seen by drone in these stunning videos)

Why you should visit Switzerland’s Italian-speaking region of Ticino this year

Don’t let their names put you off, these Swiss places are well worth a visit
Advertisement

More news

Locarno film fest honours US actor Adrien Brody

Montreux unveils statue of jazz fest founder Claude Nobs

Saint Bernard dogs overrun Swiss capital
Advertisement

Private jets descend on Basel as rich collectors flock to art show

Art Basel steps up security by bodyscanning attendees

James Bond actor Roger Moore dies in Switzerland

Swiss snowman predicts hot summer ahead
Advertisement
4,910 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police: Schaffhausen chainsaw attacker is a loner who lives in forests
  2. 18 injured as Swiss bachelor party goes wrong
  3. Swiss chainsaw attacker still on the run
  4. Survey: immigrants in Switzerland are happy to be here
  5. Suspect arrested for arson attacks that killed 24 horses
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/07
Britain to ban sale of all diesel and petrol...
26/07
IT jobs (Databases)
26/07
Easyjet cancelled flight & refuse to compensate
26/07
English Banter!
26/07
Swiss to help in the fight against illegal...
26/07
"LRH, David Miscavige and me"
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement