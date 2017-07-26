Advertisement

Children find boa constrictor by river in Geneva

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
26 July 2017
09:14 CEST+02:00
snake

Share this article

Children find boa constrictor by river in Geneva
Photo: SIS
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
26 July 2017
09:14 CEST+02:00
The Geneva fire service was called to the river Arve on Sunday to catch a snake that isn’t usually found slithering wild in Switzerland.
The serpent, later identified as a two-year-old boa constrictor – native to Latin America – was spotted by children on rocks by the Arve on Quai Charles Page in Plainpalais, La Tribune de Genève reported on Tuesday. 
 
Their parents raised the alarm and three members of the Geneva fire service (SIS) managed to successful trap the animal. 
 
On Monday the snake was delivered to a vivarium in the Geneva suburb of Meyrin. 
 
“At the moment he’s doing ok,” Raoul Gonzalez, a keeper at the vivarium, told the paper, adding that the snake had clearly eaten something but they would have to wait a few days to know what that was.
 
At just a metre in length, the boa is only around two years old, he said. As an adult these snakes can grow to be around three metres long.
 
It is thought that the wily serpent must have escaped from a vivarium or private owner.
 
snake

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Snake smugglers caught by Swiss border guards

Geneva snake smuggler apprehended in Basel

Garter snake sows chaos on Swiss passenger train

Snakes found dumped in garbage pile

Escaped snake terrifies tenants

'Missing snake' strikes fear into quiet Swiss town
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,924 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police: Schaffhausen chainsaw attacker is a loner who lives in forests
  2. 18 injured as Swiss bachelor party goes wrong
  3. Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
  4. Swiss chainsaw attacker still on the run
  5. Survey: immigrants in Switzerland are happy to be here
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/07
Advice on Herrliberg
27/07
Hello, I'm new here and am looking for someone
27/07
Looking for a commercial partner
27/07
Are obligations created when submitting an...
27/07
Good real estate agent (for selling)?
27/07
Questions about buying a weekend home in CH
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement