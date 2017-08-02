Advertisement

Record temperatures, storms and landslides on Switzerland’s birthday

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
2 August 2017
10:00 CEST+02:00
weatherstormslightning

Share this article

Record temperatures, storms and landslides on Switzerland’s birthday
Photo: prudkov/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
2 August 2017
10:00 CEST+02:00
Some parts of Switzerland experienced the hottest August 1st since measurements began, meteorologists have said, before storms and hurricane-strength winds ended the day.
Switzerland’s national day started in steamy fashion in many places including Altdorf in the canton of Uri, where night-time temperatures didn’t drop below 27.5 degrees, beating the previous August 1st night-time record of 26.9 set in 1983, SRF Meteo said.
 
A rare summer foehn wind pushed temperatures up during the annual national holiday, with the hottest place in the country being Sevelen near St Gallen, which reached 35.7 degrees. 
 
Other parts of eastern Switzerland reached similar heights, with 34.9 in Chur and 34.3 in Glarus.
 
In around 20 places in the country it was the hottest Swiss national day since records began, said SRF Meteo. 
 
 
After the heat of the day, thunderstorms moved in bringing heavy rain, hail and high winds in some parts.
 
During the afternoon three cars were trapped by a mudslide on the high mountain road to Derborence in the canton of Valais. Fortunately no one was injured.
 
The road was shut for three hours while the debris was cleared away, Valais police told 20 Minutes.
 
A fire broke out at a house in Wienacht-Tobel in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden  after it was struck by lightning, 20 Minuten said.
 
During the night a violent thunderstorm moved across the country from the canton of Jura to Basel and on across Lake Constance.
 
In Eschenz in the canton of Thurgau 34mm of rain fell in just ten minutes, reported SRF Meteo.
 
Hurricane-strength winds battered many places, with winds as high as 170km/hr hitting Marthalen in the canton of Zurich and 134km/hr in Leibstadt in the canton of Aargau, said MeteoNews
 
Wednesday’s weather is set to be calmer, though temperatures will remain high, with the mercury surpassing 30 degrees across most of the country. 
 
weatherstormslightning

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Woman dies after being struck by lightning on Matterhorn

Could this be Switzerland's hottest ever summer?

Two homes hit by lightning during Fribourg storm

Violent storms end Swiss heatwave

Heavy rain puts an end to Switzerland's heatwave

Parts of Switzerland experience hottest night EVER

Heatwave puts June on course to be among hottest on record in Switzerland

Swiss spring was third hottest on record

Advertisement

More news

Last Swiss winter was one of least snowy on record

Swiss snowman predicts hot summer ahead

Tour de Romandie kicks off as rain ends prolonged dry spell

Advertisement

Forest fire risk raised to highest level in Ticino

IN PICS: Ten stunning images of Switzerland in spring

Temperatures set to soar in Switzerland this weekend

This March in Switzerland was second warmest on record
Advertisement
4,818 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier
  2. Woman dies after being struck by lightning on Matterhorn
  3. Record temperatures, storms and landslides on Switzerland’s birthday
  4. Man pays $10,000 for glass of rare whisky at Swiss hotel
  5. Swiss court: Insurers can no longer spy on people receiving disability benefit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Today only phenomenon ... well I thought it was
03/08
Advice on dealing with Wealth Managers
03/08
Anywhere to go in Geneva with proper aircon?
03/08
Need a Tax advisor in Zürich
03/08
Apartment Cleaning
03/08
Swiss-German personality/culture - what do...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement