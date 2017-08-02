Advertisement

Swiss conductor appointed chief of Vienna State Opera

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
2 August 2017
08:15 CEST+02:00
philippe jordanvienna operamusic

Share this article

Swiss conductor appointed chief of Vienna State Opera
Philippe Jordan. Photo: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
2 August 2017
08:15 CEST+02:00
Swiss conductor Philippe Jordan will become the new music director of the prestigious Vienna State Opera in 2020, the world-renowned cultural institution announced on Monday.
The 42-year-old maestro, who heads the Paris Opera, already waltzed into the Austrian music world three years ago when he took over as chief of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.
   
The announcement was made by the opera's new director Bogdan Roscic who will start his role at the same time as Jordan.
   
"Philippe Jordan is one of the rare important conductors today to have devoted himself to opera from the very start of his artistic career," said Roscic who is currently president of Sony Music's classical music division.
   
"His knowledge and experience will be of crucial benefit to the opera."
   
The Vienna Opera has been without an official musical chief since the 2014 resignation of Austrian conductor Franz Welser-Moest.
   
Jordan, who has been at the helm of the Paris Opera since 2009, is a renowned specialist in the works of composing giants Giuseppe Verdi and Richard Wagner.
   
He comes from a musical family, with his late father Armin having served as conductor of Switzerland's Orchestre de la Suisse Romande in Geneva from 1985 to 1997.
philippe jordanvienna operamusic

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Prized violin worth millions stolen on Swiss train

Zurich named one of ‘most inspiring’ cities

Outcry after ‘neo-Nazi’ music festival held on Swiss soil

Thief returns cow bells worth thousands

Jazz icons kick off Montreux's 50th birthday

Nestlé’s birthday bash ruffles festival feathers

Thai police arrest Dutch suspect in Swiss murder case

Berlin electronic music innovator Moebius dies
Advertisement

More news

On location: ten famous movies filmed in Switzerland

Locarno film fest honours US actor Adrien Brody

Montreux unveils statue of jazz fest founder Claude Nobs

Advertisement

Saint Bernard dogs overrun Swiss capital

Private jets descend on Basel as rich collectors flock to art show

Art Basel steps up security by bodyscanning attendees

James Bond actor Roger Moore dies in Switzerland
Advertisement
4,818 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Woman dies after being struck by lightning on Matterhorn
  2. Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier
  3. Record temperatures, storms and landslides on Switzerland’s birthday
  4. Man pays $10,000 for glass of rare whisky at Swiss hotel
  5. Swiss conductor appointed chief of Vienna State Opera
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Advice on dealing with Wealth Managers
03/08
1st time out in Zurich - up from the country...
03/08
Does anyone like living in Switzerland?
03/08
Can you recommend a book on the history of...
03/08
Maisons du Monde
03/08
Anywhere to go in Geneva with proper aircon?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement