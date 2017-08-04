Advertisement

Slides into the river Aare? Now there’s an idea...

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
4 August 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
slidesbernpopularswimming

Share this article

Slides into the river Aare? Now there’s an idea...
Photo: Per Kasch/Swiss Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
4 August 2017
09:31 CEST+02:00
Bern residents know there’s nothing better than a swim in the river Aare on a hot summer’s day.
Jumping in upriver and floating down the fast-flowing water into Bern is a popular pastime in the city.
 
Some even use the turquoise river as a means of commuting to work, drifting around the Swiss capital with a change of clothes in a dry bag. 
 
The Aare flows in a loop around the base of the city, with the town sitting up above, so residents have to walk down from the roads and bridges above to access the riverside.
 
Now one Bern-based organization wants to make it even easier to go for a dip – and increase the fun factor at the same time. 
 
Grassroots organization Alternative Linke (AL) has proposed to the Bern city authorities that slides be installed at various places in the city to offer a fast and fun way to access the river below, reported 20 Minuten on Thursday.
 
The public chutes could be installed in the Lorraine and Bundesrain districts, said Markus Flück, who came up with the idea.
 
The slides “combine usefulness with pleasure,” he told the paper. 
 
“We are aware that this is a very imaginative idea but also one that is very realizable,” he added.
 
AI submitted the idea to the authorities in early summer, said the paper.
 
The organization’s plan also suggests installing lifts on several bridges in the city to allow people to get back up to the city centre again. 
 
 
 
 
Swimming in the Aare is a popular pastime in the Swiss capital. Video: Anna Schuler/YouTube
slidesbernpopularswimming

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Man pays $10,000 for glass of rare whisky at Swiss hotel

IN PICS: World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

Swiss National Day: 20 key dates in Switzerland’s history

4,000-year-old lunch box found on Swiss alpine pass reveals Bronze Age cereal

Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village

Survey: immigrants in Switzerland are happy to be here

After 75 years, Swiss couple found on glacier finally laid to rest

How to protect yourself against cow attacks
Advertisement

More news

Could this be Switzerland's hottest ever summer?

Series of fires leaves horses dead at Swiss equestrian centre

Postbus launches new open-top coach
Advertisement

Switzerland's last finishing school: 'We don't finish the students, we start them'

Swiss supermarket to start selling 'legal cannabis' cigarettes

International marriages dominate in Switzerland

First works from Nazi-era art hoard arrive at Swiss museum
Advertisement
4,794 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: The fakers' little lies are eating our brains
  2. Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier
  3. Woman dies after being struck by lightning on Matterhorn
  4. Swiss court: Insurers can no longer spy on people receiving disability benefit
  5. Record temperatures, storms and landslides on Switzerland’s birthday
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/08
Radar took a photo
05/08
EBay.de is driving me absolutely crazy
05/08
Rough salary estimate
05/08
Inheritance/Remarriage/Survival
05/08
German learning material for Gymi preparation...
04/08
Parking in Glarus on a weekend?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement