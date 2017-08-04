IN PICS: New theatre opens on Swiss alpine pass

Photo: Bowie Verschuuren

A new theatre was inaugurated in Switzerland this week – on a high alpine pass.

The new building sits at 2,300m altitude on the Julierpass in the canton of Graubünden.

Built at a cost of two million francs, it weighs 410 tons and can withstand winds of up to 240km/hr.

Photo: Bowie Verschuuren

Belonging to the Origen Festival, the tower-like structure was officially opened by culture minister Alain Berset on the evening of July 31st, prior to the first performance on its stage.

Photo: Bowie Verschuuren

In a statement, Origen said it intended the theatre to be used year-round. Performances will take place at dusk, according to the seasons, allowing “a direct dialogue between the performances and the landscape”.

However an additional million francs will be required to adapt it for the winter environment.

Photo: Bowie Verschuuren

“The theatre tower sets new standards for theatre architecture and is a counter-project to the closed theatre buildings in the cities,” said the company.

The tower will only remain on the pass until 2020, its temporary status representing the “fleeting art form of theatre”.

Photo: Bowie Verschuuren