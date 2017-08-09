Man stabbed in St Gallen dies in hospital

St Gallen. Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism

The man who was stabbed in a restaurant garden in St Gallen last Friday has died from his injuries, police have said.

Passers-by managed to restrain the attacker, a 42-year-old Swiss man who was then arrested by police.

The victim has now died from his injuries in hospital, St Gallen police told news agency ATS on Wednesday.

The motive for the crime is still unknown, and it remains unclear if the two men knew each other.

The attacker was known to the police but not for violent offences.