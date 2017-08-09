Advertisement

Man stabbed in St Gallen dies in hospital

9 August 2017
Man stabbed in St Gallen dies in hospital
St Gallen. Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism
The man who was stabbed in a restaurant garden in St Gallen last Friday has died from his injuries, police have said.
The 22-year-old was set upon by a knife-wielding attacker who stabbed him in the neck outside a restaurant in the north-eastern Swiss city at around 6pm last Friday. 
 
Passers-by managed to restrain the attacker, a 42-year-old Swiss man who was then arrested by police.
 
The victim has now died from his injuries in hospital, St Gallen police told news agency ATS on Wednesday. 
 
The motive for the crime is still unknown, and it remains unclear if the two men knew each other. 
 
The attacker  was known to the police but not for violent offences. 
