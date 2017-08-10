Advertisement

Swiss art dealer jailed for murdering friend he 'thought was an alien'

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
10 August 2017
08:28 CEST+02:00
crimemurderalien

Share this article

Swiss art dealer jailed for murdering friend he 'thought was an alien'
Zurich. Photo: zhuzhu/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
10 August 2017
08:28 CEST+02:00
A Swiss art dealer who strangled and beat his British friend to death with a candlestick holder after hallucinating he was an alien during a drug-fuelled party has been jailed for 12 and a half years.
The court in Meilen, near Zurich, also found the man guilty of raping a former girlfriend two months before the murder, as well as a range of cases of sexual assault, the ATS news agency reported on Wednesday.
   
The court did not give the 32-year-old perpetrator's name, but British media have identified him as Bennet V, the son of a wealthy aristocratic Zurich art gallery owner, who also ran his own contemporary art gallery in the city.
   
He also holds British and German citizenship, according to Blick.
   
On December 30th 2014, his victim, identified by media as 23-year-old British national Alex M., had been visiting his friend's family villa in the swanky Kuesnacht municipality, on the "gold coast" of Lake Zurich.
   
The art dealer's parents were away, holidaying in the Engadine Alpine resort, where many rich and famous from around the world like to ring in the New Year.
   
The Swiss and his British victim, who graduated from the prestigious Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun -- once attended by Prince Charles -- had spent the night out on the town in Zurich, returning to the villa at around 4am.
   
Once back, the two had gotten into a fight, which ended with the Swiss strangling and beating his friend to death with a massive candlestick holder.
   
The art dealer, who has admitted the murder, insisted through his lawyers he had been hallucinating after taking a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, and had thought his friend was an alien trying to kill him.
   
The judges however did not lend credence to his explanation, describing the murder as "cruel and violent," according to ATS.
   
The judges did meanwhile take into consideration that he had acted under the influence of drugs, handing him a lesser sentence than the 16 years requested by the prosecution.
crimemurderalien

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Man stabbed at St Gallen restaurant

Banker gets 17 years in prison for murdering prostitute in Swiss luxury hotel

Walker discovers charred body in woods

The changing face of jihadism in Switzerland

Geneva residents report feeling much safer as crime levels fall dramatically

Switzerland looks to tighten anti-terror laws

Spaniard born and raised in Switzerland faces deportation

Catching quadruple murderer leaves Swiss canton with huge bill
Advertisement

More news

Escaped convict and suspected murderer finally apprehended

Police report weirdest cases of 2016

Swiss children’s home killer gets life
Advertisement

Police offer 10,000 francs reward to catch a killer

Spiez double murder accused to appear in court

Brother-in-law arrested over murder of Swiss teacher

Murder victim’s family angry as trial suspended
Advertisement
4,828 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance
  2. Get ready for the spectacular Perseid meteor shower in Switzerland
  3. What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival
  4. Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses
  5. Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/08
Hello! How do you feel about driving in Switzerland?
10/08
Hanging Out Washing to dry ??
10/08
Swiss to help in the fight against illegal...
10/08
Anyone bought from wish.com?
10/08
Siberian Husky Problems
10/08
Media Markt fleecing the customer
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement