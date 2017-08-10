Advertisement

Uber cancels low-cost UberPop service in Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
10 August 2017
09:36 CEST+02:00
ubertaxiuberpop

Share this article

Uber cancels low-cost UberPop service in Zurich
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
10 August 2017
09:36 CEST+02:00
US car-share firm Uber has abandoned its cheap UberPop service in the Swiss city of Zurich after increasing controversy over the fact that its drivers do not have a professional licence.
UberPop will cease in the city at midday on Thursday, the company told Swiss media
 
Its drivers will be encouraged to gain a professional permit so they can drive for the company’s slightly more expensive service, UberX.
 
UberPop is a budget version of the app-based ride-share service that essentially allows anyone to become a taxi driver with their own car. 
 
Under the company’s rules, UberPop drivers must be over 21 and own a car with four doors, but they need not be a professional taxi driver. 
 
The service's low tariffs and casual nature mean most UberPop drivers are not full-time drivers earning a living from it and therefore should not be classed as ‘professional', feels the company.
 
But the legality of the service has long been questioned in Switzerland. 
 
In June Zurich’s government said that any driver who does not have a taxi permit is operating illegally and should be fined. 
 
Not only must they obtain authorization from local authorities but they must also install a tachograph in their vehicles to monitor speed, driving time and rest times, it said. 
 
On Wednesday Swiss workers’ union Unia hailed Uber’s decision to withdraw the UberPop service from Zurich as a “partial victory”, reported news agencies. 
 
“The abandon of UberPop amounts to an admission that over the years Uber has systematically allowed and encouraged the illegal transportation of people,”  it said.
 
Currently the decision applies only to Zurich, so UberPop drivers will continue to operate in Lausanne and Basel. 
 
However a bill is currently under discussion in Lausanne which could make UberPop drivers liable for steep fines if they do not have a professional taxi permit.
 
The low-cost service has long riled professional taxi firms in Switzerland, who feel it undercuts them on price whilst not respecting regulations. 
ubertaxiuberpop

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

UberPop drivers in Zurich are operating illegally

Swiss taxi drivers to protest against Uber once again

Uber to appeal Geneva ban on its car ride app

Geneva-airport cab fares 'priciest in Europe'

Uber drivers in Geneva allege intimidation

Uber starts app-driven ride service in Basel

US private cab firm Uber drives into Geneva

Zurich taxis charge world’s highest fares
Advertisement

More news

Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin

SBB plans new speedy connection between Zurich and Milan

IN PICS: World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Switzerland
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Switzerland’s 12 prettiest villages

Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village

Villages vie to be named prettiest in Switzerland

Postbus launches new open-top coach
Advertisement
4,828 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance
  2. Get ready for the spectacular Perseid meteor shower in Switzerland
  3. What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival
  4. Swiss police arrest animal breeder after shocking photos show mistreated horses
  5. Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/08
Hello! How do you feel about driving in Switzerland?
10/08
Supermarkets Remove Dutch Eggs Due to Pesticide...
10/08
Driving - Switzerland to Tuscany
10/08
Swiss to help in the fight against illegal...
10/08
Hanging Out Washing to dry ??
10/08
Siberian Husky Problems
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement