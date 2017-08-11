Advertisement

Winterthur imam charged with incitement to murder

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 August 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
mosquean'nurimamwinterthur

Share this article

Winterthur imam charged with incitement to murder
Photo: Bas Leenders
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
11 August 2017
10:53 CEST+02:00
An Ethiopian imam of the now closed An’Nur mosque in Winterthur has been charged with inciting people to commit murder.
The Winterthur public prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Friday that the imam was charged on August 2nd with inciting the murder of non-practising Muslims.
 
He is also accused of having posted violent images of murders on Facebook and giving them to other people. 
 
In addition he faces a charge of violating the Aliens Act by working without a permit.
 
The public prosecutor is demanding a suspended prison sentence and the man’s expulsion from Switzerland with a 15-year ban on returning.
 
The imam has been under investigation since early November 2016 when police raided the An’Nur mosque after receiving evidence about a sermon given by the imam in which he called for the murder of Muslims who refused to take part in common prayer.
 
The imam and three others were arrested during the raid.
 
Proceedings against two of the three were terminated on July 18th, the prosecutor said. The investigation against the third is nearing completion. 
 
In February police arrested ten other people in connection with a brutal attack on two Muslims who are thought to have tipped off a journalist about the controversial sermon. 
 
The An’Nur mosque closed its doors in late June after the landlord of the building refused to extend the rental contract.
 
The mosque was a controversial presence in the northern Swiss city over allegations that it had connections to terror groups and supported the radicalization of young people.
 
The mosque denied the accusations.  
 
mosquean'nurimamwinterthur

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Winterthur mosque presses charges against duo who reported imam for inciting murder

Ten arrested over attack on pair at Winterthur mosque

Posters appeal to save controversial Swiss mosque

Islamic body suspends Swiss mosque after imam arrested

Imam faces prosecution after police raid Winterthur mosque

Two arrested in police raid on Basel mosque

Swiss city slammed for failing to prevent radicalization

Swiss city fights extremism with anti-radicalization centre

Advertisement

More news

Jura question: Another village launches campaign to leave canton Bern

Neuchâtel to become first Swiss canton to introduce minimum wage

Swiss court: Insurers can no longer spy on people receiving disability benefit
Advertisement

Swiss National Day: 20 key dates in Switzerland’s history

Study finds Switzerland is a great place to retire

Would you pass a Swiss citizenship test?

Immigration: fewer EU citizens are coming to Switzerland
Advertisement
4,773 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer
  2. What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival
  3. Winterthur imam charged with incitement to murder
  4. Jura question: Another village launches campaign to leave canton Bern
  5. Uber cancels low-cost UberPop service in Zurich
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/08
SIS or Lakeside bilingual?
12/08
Hello! How do you feel about driving in Switzerland?
12/08
Sexual Harassment from a minor?
12/08
Zurich street parade 2016
12/08
Moving Checklist
12/08
Supermarkets Remove Dutch Eggs Due to Pesticide...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement