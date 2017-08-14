Advertisement

Close to a million attend Zurich’s biggest street party

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
14 August 2017
09:51 CEST+02:00
street parademusic

Share this article

Close to a million attend Zurich’s biggest street party
Photo: Street Parade
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
14 August 2017
09:51 CEST+02:00
Some 900,000 people attended this year’s Street Parade, the city’s biggest party and one of the world’s largest techno music events.
Held annually in the city since 1992, the Zurich Street Parade aims to promote peace, love, liberty and tolerance, embodied this year in the theme ‘Love never ends’.
 
Revellers gathered along the two-kilometre parade route by the river Limmat in the city centre to watch the 25 ‘lovemobiles’ pass by, pumping music and peopled with costumed dancers. 
 
Eight permanent stages added to the atmosphere until the event officially closed around midnight, though after-parties continued into the night. 
 
 
Though the event was largely peaceful, skirmishes broke out later in the evening and the early hours of Sunday morning, police said
 
Overall 130 people were arrested for various offences including drug use and trafficking, violence and threats against authorities, theft, sexual harassment and counterfeiting money.
 
Those arrested were aged between 15 and 49 and of 25 different nationalities. 
 
Most of the offences were related to excessive alcohol consumption and/or drug use, police added.
 
Among those arrested were 35 drug traffickers. Police seized 570 ecstasy tablets, 110g of cannabis, 85g of cocaine and 10g of Mdma.
 
Two men were hospitalized after a fight on Bahnhofstrasse at around 9.15pm. 
 
And a 24-year-old Swiss was badly injured in an incident at St Anna-Gasse just before 1am on Sunday morning. 
 
The offenders are unknown, said police, who are seeking witnesses to the incident. 
 
However overall the number of people treated by medical personnel during the festival was lower than last year – 526 this year compared with 690 in 2016.
street parademusic

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss conductor appointed chief of Vienna State Opera

Prized violin worth millions stolen on Swiss train

Zurich named one of ‘most inspiring’ cities

Outcry after ‘neo-Nazi’ music festival held on Swiss soil

Thief returns cow bells worth thousands

Jazz icons kick off Montreux's 50th birthday

Nestlé’s birthday bash ruffles festival feathers

Thai police arrest Dutch suspect in Swiss murder case
Advertisement

More news

Medieval church and skeletons unearthed in Lucerne city centre

Chinese documentary wins top prize at Locarno film festival

What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival
Advertisement

IN PICS: New theatre opens on Swiss alpine pass

On location: ten famous movies filmed in Switzerland

Locarno film fest honours US actor Adrien Brody

Montreux unveils statue of jazz fest founder Claude Nobs

Advertisement
4,758 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Close to a million attend Zurich’s biggest street party
  2. Swiss supermarket's insect burgers will finally go on sale next week
  3. Germany probes three Swiss spies on suspicion of snooping on tax authorities: report
  4. Swiss hotel sparks outrage by asking Jewish guests to shower before swimming
  5. Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/08
Moving out
15/08
Apartment Rental
15/08
Halal and Kosher meat, possible import ban
15/08
SBB employees so helpful
15/08
Weird cold telephone call
15/08
Bell's Palsey info & support
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement