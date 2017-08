Photo: Fribourg police

A 42-year-old man died on Sunday when the glider he was flying crashed into a field in the canton of Fribourg.

Police were called at around 1.30 on Sunday afternoon after the plane crashed at Bifé Dessus in the commune of Corbières, Fribourg police said in a statement

Air rescue service Rega attended the scene but the pilot, a Geneva resident, was already dead.

The glider took off from an airfield at Montricher in the canton of Vaud, said police, but the reasons for the crash are as yet unknown.