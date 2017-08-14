Advertisement

Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
14 August 2017
12:32 CEST+02:00
trainsguinnesspopular

Share this article

Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours
Photo: Viaggio da record
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
14 August 2017
12:32 CEST+02:00
Four friends from the canton of Ticino have completed a record-breaking journey across Switzerland, visiting all 26 cantons in only 17 hours and 19 minutes, solely on public transport.
The quartet smashed the previous record of 18 hours and 31 minutes with their epic trek on Saturday, reported Swiss media including 20 Minuti.
 
Riccardo Khoyi, aged 15, Romano Gatto, 18, and brothers Dominic and Pascal Pini, 23 and 17 respectively, set off from Bellinzona station at 6.13 on Saturday morning and arrived at St-Maurice in the Valais at 23.32 having travelled over 1,000km by bus and train, changing 24 times. 
 
The friends were aiming to enter the Guinness Book of Records and in July applied to make the record attempt, reported Blick.
 
They documented their journey on Facebook, taking pictures of themselves at each rail station they visited, holding up a picture of the relevant cantonal flag. 
 
 
Thankfully, Swiss trains were typically punctual on Saturday, meaning the boys’ record attempt wasn’t stymied by delays, said Blick. 
 
In Lucerne they only had one minute to change trains – but they made it.
 
Their record attempt was helped by the new Gotthard Base Tunnel, which has made the journey from Ticino to Uri a lot faster than when the previous record was set, said 20 Minuti.
 
Not only did they travel through all 26 Swiss cantons but they did it without spending much money. Two of them already had an AG/GA which allowed them to travel anywhere in Switzerland, while the other two bought a 40-franc day pass from their commune.  
 
The quartet must now send through their documentation to Guinness for validation, Dominic Pini told The Local.
 
 
 
trainsguinnesspopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Brr! Snow interrupts Swiss summer

What you need to know about Switzerland’s Unspunnen, the world's largest traditional festival

Zermatt celebrates 100 years of Switzerland’s highest mountain cabin

Get ready for the spectacular Perseid meteor shower in Switzerland

IN PICS: New theatre opens on Swiss alpine pass

SBB plans new speedy connection between Zurich and Milan

Man pays $10,000 for glass of rare whisky at Swiss hotel

Body of German missing for 30 years found on Swiss glacier
Advertisement

More news

Uber cancels low-cost UberPop service in Zurich

IN PICTURES: Switzerland’s 12 prettiest villages

Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
Advertisement

Survey: immigrants in Switzerland are happy to be here

After 75 years, Swiss couple found on glacier finally laid to rest

How to protect yourself against cow attacks

Villages vie to be named prettiest in Switzerland
Advertisement
4,758 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Close to a million attend Zurich’s biggest street party
  2. Swiss supermarket's insect burgers will finally go on sale next week
  3. Germany probes three Swiss spies on suspicion of snooping on tax authorities: report
  4. Swiss hotel sparks outrage by asking Jewish guests to shower before swimming
  5. Record-breaking friends visit all 26 Swiss cantons in 17 hours
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/08
How fast to drive in roads with no max speed sign?
15/08
Health insurance for part-time residents
15/08
SBB employees so helpful
15/08
Woman rents Lambo in ZH, doesn't return it...
15/08
Parking free or cheap in Geneve
15/08
Hello from the other side
View all discussions

Noticeboard

15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
24/07
Writing Services Provided
20/07
Transcription / Proofreading Services
17/07
Furnished studio available - 1st September 2017 - Lausanne
12/07
Hypnotherapist in Lausanne (english speaking)
View all notices
Advertisement