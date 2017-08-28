Advertisement

IN PICS: Swiss wrestling and stone throwing at Unspunnen

28 August 2017
Photo: Andy Mettler/Swiss-image.ch
28 August 2017
Unspunnen, Switzerland’s largest and most important folk festival, kicked off in Interlaken on Saturday.
 
Held only once every 12 years or so, Unspunnen attracts tens of thousands of spectators to events including Swiss wrestling (Schwingen), stone throwing, Hornussen competitions, Alphorn music and costumed parades. 
 
The festival opened on Saturday at 5pm with a big opening ceremony and events under the banner ‘Youth Day’, a celebration of young people. 
 
 
Two of the festival’s most high profile competitions – stone throwing and Swiss wrestling – took place on Sunday. 
 
The festival continues until September 3rd with flag throwing, shooting, Hornussen, and an ‘Alpine herdsmen and rural women’ parade and farmers’ market. 
 
For full details of the programme and ticket information, visit unspunnenfest.ch
 
