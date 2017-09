A Swiss man caught drink driving without a licence seems set in his errant ways: When responding to a summons over the incident he drove to the police station, drunk.

Police in the central Swiss city of Lucerne pulled the 61-year-old man over last Sunday, discovering that he was drunk and had already lost his licence after previously driving under the influence.

But responding on Thursday to a police summons over the incident, he appeared unrepentant.

He drove to the station with a high level of alcohol in his blood, police said in a statement, adding that they had confiscated his vehicle.