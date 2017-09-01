Advertisement

Quick-thinking of passer-by saves girl from attacker in canton Bern

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
1 September 2017
12:25 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Quick-thinking of passer-by saves girl from attacker in canton Bern
File photo: RomanPashkovsky /Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
1 September 2017
12:25 CEST+02:00
Every parent’s nightmare was narrowly averted on Wednesday afternoon after a young girl was saved from an attacker by a passer-by.
The girl, whose age was given as 12 by newspaper 20 Minuten, was cycling to her home in Wattenwil, near Thun in the canton of Bern, when she was pushed from her bike and pulled into an adjacent cornfield by an unknown assailant, Bern police said in a statement
 
By chance, a woman driving her car past the scene spotted the schoolgirl and went to her aid, chasing away her attacker. 
 
Police launched a major search for the assailant, who was eventually tracked down. 
 
The 56-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody, said police. 
 

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement

More news

Spanish au pair who went missing in Switzerland ‘has amnesia’ says father

Heavy rain pummels eastern Switzerland

Storm sparks another big landslide, Bondo hit again
Advertisement

Federer toils through another five-set match at US Open

Swiss drink driver drives to police station...whilst drunk

Lausanne takes Lucerne’s lead by testing out extra-long bendy buses

Zurich is the most expensive place to buy a home in Switzerland
Advertisement
4,676 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bye bye summer? Temperatures in Switzerland set to plunge by 15C
  2. Spanish au pair found injured but alive: Swiss police
  3. Three Swiss cantons demand more work permits for non-EU foreigners
  4. There are now 2.1 million foreigners in Switzerland
  5. Zurich is the most expensive place to buy a home in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/09
Can I apply for a masters in Law with a foreign...
02/09
Taking a bed to the Zurich Cargo Tram
02/09
Arthroscopic Knee Replacement Surgery?
02/09
Boys hair length for high school?
02/09
Largest English Book Store
02/09
Selling on Amazon FBA from Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
29/08
Gym membership Silhouette 5 months left
29/08
Gym membership at Silhouette gym (all centres) 11+ months
15/08
Deadline to apply for the Applied Happiness Course
24/07
Handyman Services in the greater Zurich area
View all notices
Advertisement