Heavy rain pummels eastern Switzerland

More than 200mm of rain fell in Locarno on Wednesday, bringing summer in the Italian-speaking city to a very wet end.

The canton of Ticino was the worst hit as a cold front washed across the country bringing heavy rain and violent thunderstorms in southern and eastern regions in particular.

Locarno in Ticino topped the rain charts with 212mm of precipitation, said MeteoNews in a statement, while the Rhine valley saw around 70-90mm.

The snow line has dropped to 1,700-2,000m, it said.

The road to the village of La Fouly in the Valais was blocked by a mudslide on Thursday afternoon, said local media , but was eventually cleared the next morning.

Une grosse coulée de boue coupe la route de La Fouly, à la hauteur de l'Amônaz: La route de La Fouly est coupée…

The heavy rain and lower temperatures make for an abrupt change in Switzerland after one of the hottest summers on record.

By the halfway point summer 2017 was on average four degrees warmer than the norm.

On Thursday MeteoNews said in many places August was 1-2 degrees hotter than the norm, with above average sunshine and too little rain.

The hot weather has been good news for outdoor pools and lakeside ‘badi’, with pools in Bern and Zurich reporting a bumper summer, said Blick

While the country is currently languishing under a cold front it may not mean the summery weather is over for good.

Speaking to Blick, Roger Perret of MeteoNews said he was hopeful that there could still be summer temperatures in September.