A man from the Valais on Saturday won 1,147,090 francs by betting on a Paris horse race with a 2.50 franc stake.

The lucky gambler bet on the Prix de Neuilly horse race at the Paris-Vincennes hippodrome, reported Swiss media including Valais paper Le Nouvelliste

Not only did he correctly name the first five horses over the line, in the right order, but he also picked the winning bonus number, resulting in the huge jackpot.

The PMU (Paris-Mutuel-Urbain) system of betting on French horse races is offered in French-speaking Switzerland via the Loterie Romande.