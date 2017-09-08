Advertisement

Man who fled taxi without paying sparks major police operation in Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
8 September 2017
09:08 CEST+02:00
taxi

Share this article

Man who fled taxi without paying sparks major police operation in Zurich
Photo: XiXinXing/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
8 September 2017
09:08 CEST+02:00
Police on Thursday afternoon finally arrested a man who fled from a taxi on Wednesday night without paying his fare from the Italian city of Milan to Zurich.
The taxi driver raised the alert after his passenger ran away without paying on arrival in Zurich on Wednesday night, Zurich city and cantonal police said in a joint statement
 
According to the driver the fare-dodger had been acting suspiciously during the journey, before fleeing on arrival.
 
A manhunt was initiated and continued throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday, during the course of which several people were stopped for questioning and armed police were stationed at various points around the city and the airport, news agency ATS said
 
“The initially unclear situation prompted the police to trigger a major search in the course of the night,” police said.
 
The fare-dodger was finally arrested by transport police at Zurich train station at around 3.30pm on Thursday. 
 
Police are now investigating the reasons for the man’s strange behaviour. 
 
taxi

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five Swiss cleaning nightmares -- and how to avoid them

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Former asylum seeker sets up alternative to Uber in Zurich

Uber cancels low-cost UberPop service in Zurich

UberPop drivers in Zurich are operating illegally

Swiss taxi drivers to protest against Uber once again

Geneva-airport cab fares 'priciest in Europe'

Uber drivers in Geneva allege intimidation

US private cab firm Uber drives into Geneva

Zurich taxis charge world’s highest fares
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement

This is why our readers love living in Switzerland

Lucerne police: rapist who left victim paralyzed revealed a name

Swiss government’s tax reform plan crushed by voters

Bern politician wants to silence church bells at night
Advertisement
4,998 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six authors who found inspiration in Switzerland
  2. Switzerland celebrates cultural heritage with open weekend
  3. Ten fabulous city-breaks easily reached by train from Switzerland
  4. Swiss innovators create pink chocolate and blue wine
  5. Man who fled taxi without paying sparks major police operation in Zurich
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/09
What are your opinion on the quality of public...
09/09
Moving small number of boxes to Vietnam
09/09
Paying TV Internet Phone electronic bill
09/09
Electric cars and dinosaur oil
09/09
Hurricane Irma
09/09
List of Countries Supported By Credit Suisse...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
29/08
Gym membership Silhouette 5 months left
29/08
Gym membership at Silhouette gym (all centres) 11+ months
View all notices
Advertisement