Fifa suspends Caribbean football chief for ethics violations

Fifa suspended Caribbean Football Union president Gordon Derrick from the sport for six years on Tuesday after he was found guilty of several ethics violations.

Derrick becomes the latest in a long line of football executives sanctioned by the ethics committee of football's world governing body, which has thrown dozens of people out of the sport over graft.

In a statement, Zurich-based Fifa said the case centred on "alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty".

A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Derrick was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,154).

Derrick had last year sought to take charge of the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf) -- after the two previous chiefs were brought down by their own corruption scandals.

But Derrick was barred from running in the Concacaf vote after failing a background check by Fifa's compliance committee.