Study: Swiss spend their lives at work

The Swiss spend more years in employment than nationals of most other European countries, a study has found.

According to the Eurostat study published on Thursday, only the Icelandic work for longer.

In 2016, the working life of a Swiss was calculated at 42.4 years, against a European Union average of 35.6 years.

In Iceland, people can expect to spend 47.4 years of their life in employment.

The study looked at the expected average duration of working lives of adults in the EU, some EU candidate countries and EFTA, which includes Switzerland.

It estimates how long a person who is currently 15 years old will be active on the labour market during his or her life.

Turkey came in bottom of the table, with an expected working life duration of just 26.5 years.

Eurostat pointed out that the indicator is an average of all adults in the country concerned, and so is heavily influenced by the number of people who are out of work.

Women in Switzerland, as in most the other countries studied, can expect a shorter working life – of around 40 years.

Only the Baltic countries of Lithuania and Latvia bucked this trend, with women working slightly longer than men.

The length of the working life in Switzerland increased by 1.9 years between 2006 and 2016.