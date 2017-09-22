Tourists bare all for Top of Europe photos

Photo: Instagram

Young tourists visiting Switzerland’s Jungfraujoch viewing platform will stop at nothing, apparently, to get the best photo.

According to 20 Minuten, a new craze sweeping Instagram is for naked photos taken at the Bernese Oberland mountain location situated at 3,466 metres above sea level.

Instead of taking photos of the breathtaking mountain landscape, groups of young visitors from around the world are stripping off for pictures of themselves.

The only concession to the cold is the wearing of a woollen hat.

The photo challenge at the tourist spot, that calls itself the Top of Europe, is believed to have been started by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

In 2016 Singh posted a picture on his Facebook page showing him surrounded by topless women at the Jungfraujoch.

“The thing has become a trend,” said Patrizia Bickel of the Jungfrau Railway, quoted by 20 Minuten.

The shoots are well organized and generally mimic the photo uploaded by Singh, the paper said.

The Instagram photos show men with bare buttocks and women with their backs uncovered.

“Wearing a red woollen hat is a must,” said Bickel. Tourists usually buy hats with the word ‘Switzerland’ on them from souvenir shops before taking the train to the top, she said.