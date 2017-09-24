Advertisement

Swiss vote on plan to save pensions

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
24 September 2017
10:11 CEST+02:00
pensionsreformsvote

Share this article

Swiss vote on plan to save pensions
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
24 September 2017
10:11 CEST+02:00
Switzerland votes Sunday on a divisive pension reform plan the government says is vital to safeguard benefits but which critics deride as too modest to rescue a retirement system in financial peril.

The key measures, approved by parliament in April, include raising the women's retirement age by a year to 65, putting it in line with men, as well as a consumption tax (VAT) increase to help fund benefits.

Proponents say those steps would help avert deficits in a social security scheme facing pressure from an ageing population, with baby boomers entering retirement.

Rising life expectancy, now at 83 years in Switzerland, has added further strain.

The reform proposal, which is backed by leftwing and centrist parties, also includes more retirement age flexibility and increased contributions from employers and workers.

The plan, officially known as Pension Reform 2020, will only come into force if voters also approve the corresponding VAT increase.

The vote is the latest in Switzerland's direct democracy system, which includes four referenda per year on major national issues.

The latest polls indicate the result is too close to call, with the pro-reform side slipping marginally in recent in weeks.

Support for the plan stood at 53 percent in mid-August, but had fallen to 51 percent days ahead of the vote, while just 50 percent of respondents said they now backed the VAT increase.

'Painful' but worth it

The co-director of polling and research firm GFS Bern, Lukas Golder, told public broadcaster RTS that there may be "irrational voter behaviour", where people approve pension reform but reject the VAT increase needed to fund the system.

Rightwing parties campaigning against the move say it does not guarantee survival of the pension system after 2027 and that beyond that date, future generations will be forced to come up with yet another rescue package.

Pro-reform socialist politician and prominent women's rights advocate Maria Bernasconi said in a statement that while raising the retirement age for women was "painful", the overhaul would mean "that for the first time in decades, our pension plan's finances will be improved."

Most voters have already cast ballots by mail and final results are expected by 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

Because the VAT increase requires a change of Swiss constitutional law, it needs double approval to pass, including majority support among voters and majority support in more than half of the country's 26 cantons.

By Agnès Pedrero

pensionsreformsvote

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Polls show Swiss pension reform hangs in the balance

Swiss vote against plan to save pensions

Switzerland moves a step closer to voting on nationwide burqa ban

Survey: narrow majority in favour of pension reform

Finance minister makes new bid to reform company tax

Swiss to vote on pension reform this September

Guaranteed income and tax equality: what the Swiss public said NO to in 2016

Swiss may vote again on restricting immigration

Advertisement

More news

Swiss oppose raised pension age: survey

Could Brits in Europe put the brakes on Brexit?

Swiss company Glencore in billon-dollar deal
Advertisement

Construction workers' early retirement 'in peril'

Women’s retirement at 65 backed by commission

Brits abroad will get to vote in EU referendum

Lucerne denies foreigners right to vote
Advertisement
4,786 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss vote against plan to save pensions
  2. Man arrested at Zurich Airport with two suitcases of East African drug
  3. Swiss vote on plan to save pensions
  4. Swiss auction house sells vase for price 10,000 times higher than original estimate
  5. Swiss-Swedish group ABB purchases US unit worth billions from General Electrics
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/09
Puncture (hole) in tire -- need replacement?
25/09
Heater reader
25/09
DEGIRO stock broker: any thought?
25/09
Baby clothing online shops?
25/09
EF community knit project #6. Throw to keep...
25/09
My dog was attacked at a dog daycare
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement