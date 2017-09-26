Advertisement

Switzerland investigates Syrian president's uncle for war crimes

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
26 September 2017
12:44 CEST+02:00
syria

Share this article

Switzerland investigates Syrian president's uncle for war crimes
Rifaat al-Assad. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
26 September 2017
12:44 CEST+02:00
Switzerland is investigating the uncle of Syria President Bashar al-Assad for war crimes allegedly committed in the 1980s, prosecutors said on Monday, as a rights group demanded progress in the sputtering four-year old case.
The previously undisclosed probe is targeting Rifaat al-Assad, the older brother of the late Syrian dictator Hafez al-Assad.
   
Rifaat al-Assad, who is separately implicated in French and Spanish corruption probes, was forced into exile in 1984 after a failed attempt to overthrow his brother.
   
But Swiss authorities are investigating alleged offences committed when Rifaat al-Assad commanded military units suspected of slaughtering thousands of civilians.
   
In a statement, the Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) said that following a criminal complaint it had opened a "war crimes" case against a Syrian national in December 2013 in connection alleged offences committed in Syria in the 1980s.
   
The complaint was filed by TRIAL International, a rights group that works with victims and pushes Switzerland to prosecute alleged international criminals.
   
TRIAL said that much of the evidence it had compiled against Assad relates to his role in suppressing a 1982 rebellion in the Syrian city of Hama, where thousands of people were estimated to have been killed.
   
TRIAL noted that Assad's occasional visits to Switzerland gave authorities the opportunity to arrest him, in accordance with the Swiss principle of universal jurisdiction for major international crimes.
   
"The case is at a stalemate, despite the significant amount of evidence at hand," TRIAL said in a statement.
   
"The sluggishness of the OAG goes against Switzerland's international commitments," the organisation's director Philip Grant added. 
   
TRIAL spokeswoman Chloe Bitton told AFP that the decision to go public four years after the probe was opened was made by lawyers representing Assad's alleged victims, who were frustrated with the lack of progress.
   
The OAG said the "very complex" nature of the investigation meant the probe would take time.
   
According to Bitton, the attorney general's representatives held an "informal" meeting with Assad at a Geneva hotel during one of his trips to the Swiss city in September 2015.
   
French and Spanish authorities have separately been cooperating on an embezzlement case targeting Assad, whose assets have been estimated at several hundred million dollars.
   
France filed charges against him in June last year.
syria

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Leaders of Swiss Islamic organization face criminal charges

Fresh Syria talks in Geneva slated for July 10th

Syria peace talks begin again in Geneva

Geneva's Syria talks end on 'more positive' note

UN pessimistic as Syria peace talks resume in Geneva

UN plans more Syria talks in Geneva

Geneva terror suspects to receive compensation

Lausanne Syria meet 'exactly what we wanted': Kerry
Advertisement

More news

Swiss hunter kills donkeys belonging to French trekking company

Swiss resident dies after running into bonfire at Burning Man festival

Swiss police: member of Spanish terror cell visited Zurich
Advertisement

Swiss president condemns Barcelona attacks

Germany probes three Swiss spies on suspicion of snooping on tax authorities: report

Two feared dead as small plane crashes into Lake Constance

The Local victim of Qatar fake news plant

Advertisement
4,783 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss vote against plan to save pensions
  2. Hundreds of young asylum seekers choose to disappear in Switzerland
  3. Man arrested at Zurich Airport with two suitcases of East African drug
  4. Swiss auction house sells vase for price 10,000 times higher than original estimate
  5. No federal law on handshaking in Swiss schools
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/09
Buying a VW California in CH/Germany
27/09
Feckin E-Bikes
27/09
Instant Pot
27/09
Who to contact in Basel to help enforce my...
27/09
Least/Most Expensive Cars To Insure/Possess/Send...
27/09
Cheap moving van rental in Zurich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement