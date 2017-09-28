Advertisement

Switzerland's main river port in Basel to be expanded

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 September 2017
15:00 CEST+02:00
economy

Share this article

Switzerland's main river port in Basel to be expanded
Photo: scanrail/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 September 2017
15:00 CEST+02:00
Both Basel cantons and the federal government have agreed to upgrade the Port of Switzerland in Kleinhüningen on the edges of Basel to strengthen the national logistics hub.

The cantons of Basel-City and Basel-Country, Switzerland's Ministry of Transport and The Port of Switzerland, in Basel, have come to an agreement to expand Switzerland's main port complex.

"This includes the construction of a third harbor basin in the port of Basel-Kleinhüningen," communicated the Swiss government on Wednesday September 27th. 

The Port of Switzerland is a key logistics hub for the country on the River Rhine. It consists of three ports in the two Basel cantons: The ports of Birsfelden, Muttenz and Basel-Kleinhüningen. Basel-Kleinhüningen is the largest of the three. 

"More than 10 per cent of all Swiss imports that find their way here on the Rhine from all over the world via ocean ports like Rotterdam, Antwerp and Amsterdam are handled in Basel, Birsfelden and Muttenz," according to the port's website. 

The port complex has large grain solos as well as storage facilities for petrochemicals. 

BP Switzerland, A.H. & Meyer and around 100 other companies use the port's cargo facilities. The Port of Switzerland also operates passenger river cruises along the Rhine. 

The upgrades to the port envisage "the integration of Rhine shipping into national and international flows" while strengthening the port's connections to other key national transport supply chains, states the Swiss government.  

Christoph Brutschin, head of the Department of Economic, Social and Environment Affairs for the canton of Basel-City, called the agreement "a decisive pillar for the future of the most important logistics hub in Switzerland and in particular the town center of Kleinhüningen."

"The Rhine ports are now definitely being recognized as a hub of national importance, which is good news for our business location," added Thomas Weber, head of the Department of Economics and Health at the canton of Basel-Country. 

READ MORE: Ceneri rail tunnel moves closer to completing new alpine rail link

 

 

 

 

 

economy

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Free movement with EU has boosted Swiss job market: report

Swiss chocolatiers vow to make industry more sustainable

Swiss economy shows new signs of recovery

Surprise! Switzerland STILL world’s richest country

Swiss Christmas gift budget shows economic confidence

Switzerland still world’s ‘most competitive’ nation

Geneva’s local currency launches in Lausanne

Report: Swiss economy more competitive than US
Advertisement

More news

Prosecutors search Frankfurt subsidiary of Swiss bank UBS in tax evasion investigation

Swiss-Swedish group ABB purchases US unit worth billions from General Electrics

Start-up targets 'breathable air market' with Swiss air in a can
Advertisement

Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'

Switzerland bans new Porsche SUVs over emissions cheating

Switzerland refuses cooperation with Russia over fraud probe

Swiss bank reviews and restricts Venezuelan trades

Advertisement
4,854 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Report: Switzerland is no longer world’s richest country
  2. Hundreds of young asylum seekers choose to disappear in Switzerland
  3. Opinion: 12 things that surprised me about moving to Zurich
  4. Swiss parliament in favour of tightening rules for mosques and imams
  5. No federal law on handshaking in Swiss schools
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/09
Swiss banker
29/09
Black Forest Academy
29/09
Instant Pot
29/09
Obersee GL: Caution urged after the (yet unexplained)...
29/09
Is Autoscout.ch the only centralised Internet...
29/09
Your favourite Alfa Romeo
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement