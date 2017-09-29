Advertisement

Switzerland ratifies Forced Labour Convention

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 September 2017
09:32 CEST+02:00
labour

Share this article

Switzerland ratifies Forced Labour Convention
Photo: lucidwaters/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 September 2017
09:32 CEST+02:00
The Swiss Government announced on September 28th that it has incorporated into law the International Labour Organization's updated protocol to eradicate coerced labour.

The incorporation of the 2014 International Labour Organization (ILO) updated protocols replace the original 1930 Forced Labour Convention, to which Switzerland became a signatory in 1940, according to a statement (German) released by the Swiss government. 

At least 24.9 million people were working in forced labour conditions in the world in 2016, according to ILO data. Four million of these were in forced labour imposed by state authorities. 

"Forced labor is a violation of human rights, one of the main causes of poverty and jeopardizes sustainable development," said the Swiss government in its statement (French).  "The elimination of forced labour remains one of the major challenges of the twenty-first century."

Switzerland became the 20th country to ratify the convention, according to the ILO, which hopes 50 nations will adopt the measures by the end of 2018. 

An estimated 100,000 children were subjected to forced labour in Switzerland and coerced to work on farms during the 19th and 20th centuries, according to The New York Times. The abusive system was apparently only eradicated in 1981. 

READ MORE: Study: Swiss spend their lives at work

 

labour

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Job insecurity growing globally: ILO report

Reforms needed for women's work rights: ILO

ILO warns of flatlining and falling wages

Swiss jobless rate rises in second quarter

ILO decries 'premature' austerity measures

'Developing middle class earns $4-plus a day'

Global jobless rate rises despite 'recovery': ILO

Global labour body slams growing inequality
Advertisement

More news

Swiss politician convicted of helping migrants enter illegally

Ignazio Cassis is elected Switzerland’s new federal councillor

Two Bern villages vote against following Moutier to canton Jura
Advertisement

This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor

Trump nominates new ambassador to Switzerland

Switzerland won’t rejoin Erasmus before 2021

Swiss voters favour male candidates: study
Advertisement
4,854 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Report: Switzerland is no longer world’s richest country
  2. Opinion: 12 things that surprised me about moving to Zurich
  3. Swiss parliament in favour of tightening rules for mosques and imams
  4. Switzerland's main river port in Basel to be expanded
  5. Swiss politician convicted of helping migrants enter illegally
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/09
Your favourite Alfa Romeo
30/09
US Tax Reform - Is FATCA going to be repealed?
30/09
Syngenta
30/09
Do the swiss dislike immigrants
30/09
GmbH and opening a Bank account
29/09
Aligro buys CCA
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
04/09
Garage Sales 8-9-10 September
30/08
Mindfulness and Meditation - introductory 8-week course
29/08
Bed & Breakfast in France
View all notices
Advertisement