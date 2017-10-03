Trains between Geneva and Cointrin airport cancelled this Saturday

Photo: Nicholas Ratzenboeck/SBB

Passengers flying out of Geneva’s Cointrin airport should allow extra time to get there this weekend.

Due to maintenance works on the track, no trains will run between Geneva’s main rail station (Cornavin) and the airport from 4am on Saturday October 7th to 9am on Sunday October 8th, Swiss federal railways (SBB) said in a statement reported by 20 Minutes

Customers are advised to take the number five bus from Cornavin rail station to the airport.

There will also be a replacement bus service running between Nyon and the airport every 15 minutes.

Rail services will also be disrupted on the Geneva-Lausanne line from 11pm on Sunday night until Thursday, with several trains replaced by buses between Geneva and Nyon.

Passengers should allow an extra 20 minutes for their journey, said SBB.