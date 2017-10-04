Lausanne University professor wins Nobel Prize for chemistry

The Nobel Prize is awarded. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Jacques Dubochet, a Swiss professor of biophysics at the University of Lausanne, was on Wednesday jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for chemistry with his colleagues.

Dubochet, German professor Joachim Frank from Columbia University in the US and Briton Richard Henderson from Cambridge University received the prestigious prize for "for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution", announced the Nobel Academy in Stockholm.

Le Suisse Jacques Dubochet de l'@unil, co-lauréat du Nobel de chimie #NobelPrize2017 https://t.co/XFXRfZ2iGF — Le Temps (@letemps) October 4, 2017

Cryo-electron microscopy allows researchers to "freeze biomolecules mid-movement and visualize processes they have never previously seen, which is decisive for both the basic understanding of life’s chemistry and for the development of pharmaceuticals” said the Nobel Prize organizers in a statement

It “both simplifies and improves the imaging of biomolecules” and “moves biochemistry into a new era,” it added.

Our warmest congratulations to our neighbor Jacques Dubochet @unil and his colleagues for today's #NobelPrize in chemistry! — EPFL (@EPFL_en) October 4, 2017

The prize of nine million Swedish krona (more than one million francs) will be shared between the three winners.