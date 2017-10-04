Advertisement

Lausanne University professor wins Nobel Prize for chemistry

4 October 2017
12:29 CEST+02:00
Jacques Dubochet, a Swiss professor of biophysics at the University of Lausanne, was on Wednesday jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for chemistry with his colleagues.
Dubochet, German professor Joachim Frank from Columbia University in the US and Briton Richard Henderson from Cambridge University received the prestigious prize for "for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution", announced the Nobel Academy in Stockholm. 
 
Cryo-electron microscopy allows researchers to "freeze biomolecules mid-movement and visualize processes they have never previously seen, which is decisive for both the basic understanding of life’s chemistry and for the development of pharmaceuticals” said the Nobel Prize organizers in a statement.
 
It “both simplifies and improves the imaging of biomolecules” and “moves biochemistry into a new era,” it added. 
 
 
The prize of nine million Swedish krona (more than one million francs) will be shared between the three winners. 
 
For full coverage of the Nobel Prize announcements follow our colleagues at The Local Sweden.
