Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

On 29th March 2019 Britain will almost certainly leave the EU. Sign up to The Local's Brexit & You newsletter for the latest on how Britain's departure is affecting the EU's remaining 27 member states – and the Brits living in them.

Brexit & You will be your weekly guide to how the 27 remaining member states of the EU are preparing for the exit of one of the union's largest and most recalcitrant members. Switzerland, while not in the EU, both acts as a potential model for Brexit and participates in many EU programmes, so will be affected whatever happens.

Every Tuesday, multilingual correspondent Alex Macbeth will bring you weekly news and reflections from around Europe.

What we won't do is give you yet another take on the Brexit negotiations in Brussels (the latest round ended last Thursday, and was 'constructive' according to EU negotiator Michel Barnier ), Theresa May's rows with her colleagues or Labour's attempts to paper over the cracks in its Brexit policy. What we will do is tell you how the rest of Europe is dealing with a situation that it didn't ask for, but is having to confront – and how Brits on the continent are managing.

And we're going to strive to make it constructive: Brexit might be bad news for many of us, but we're going to keep this practical and (mostly) non-whiny.

Cologne

Friday November 17th, 18:00

Europäische Außen- und Sicherheitspolitik - nach dem Brexit (European Foreign and Security Policy, after Brexit)

Language: German

Location. Europäisches Dokumentationszentrum USB, Universitätsstr. 33, 50931 Köln

Organizer: Europe Direct, Köln.

Königswinter

October 12th at 19:00–20:30

Brexit means Brexit, a lecture in cooperation with the association for the partnership between Königswinter and North-East Lincolnshire.

Language: German

Location: VHS Siebengebirge (College), Königswinter

Organizer: VHS Siebengebirge

More info



Sweden



Örebro

October 25th, 15:00

How you're affected by Brexit, a seminar on how companies with relations with the UK will be affected by Britain leaving the EU.

Location: PwC, rebro

Language: English

Organizer: PwC Örebro

Netherlands



Various Locations

Open Forums for British nationals in the Netherlands, hosted by the British Embassy:

Language: English

Organizer: British Embassy, The Hague.