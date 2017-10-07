Advertisement

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 October 2017
11:47 CEST+02:00
podcastcataloniaeuropethelocalberlinnobelprize

Share this article

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 October 2017
11:47 CEST+02:00
In the first ever episode of The Local Europe Edition, our new podcast, we talk Catalonia, how English is taking over Berlin and the Nobel Literature Prize.
In the first ever episode of The Local Europe Edition, our new podcast, James Savage and Emma Löfgren take a tour of the continent. This week they talk Catalonia, how English is taking over Berlin and the Nobel Literature Prize. 
 

After the violence during Catalonia's independence referendum, we ask Fiona Govan, editor of The Local Spain, about what happens next. 

We also talk to Jörg Luyken, editor of The Local Germany, about how English is taking over Berlin, and ask whether it's all gone a bit too far.

You can listen to the podcast here or find it under 'The Local Europe Edition' in the iTunes store. 

Let us know what you think on Twitter @TheLocalEurope or on Facebook.

podcastcataloniaeuropethelocalberlinnobelprize

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Zurich wants to cancel Turkish foreign minister's Swiss visit

Investigators suspect Berlin attacker had contacts in Switzerland

Swiss president ‘deeply affected’ by Berlin tragedy

Could Brits in Europe put the brakes on Brexit?

Why these Brits in Switzerland are worried about Brexit

EU ‘freezes’ Swiss talks until Brexit outcome

Low turnout expected in Swiss general election

Introducing The Local's brand new logo
Advertisement

More news

Eight reasons Swiss-French is better than French-French

Nine surprising Swiss German words you need to know now

Ten Swiss Christmas markets you must visit this year
Advertisement

Six brilliant ways to survive November in Switzerland

Crucial or ‘chaotic’? Swiss debate nuclear withdrawal

Autumn in Switzerland: ten stunning Instagram photos

Inside Switzerland’s largest nuclear bunker – 40 years on

Advertisement
4,718 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
  2. Swiss police kill Sri Lankan asylum seeker brandishing knives
  3. Swiss foreign office apparently prepared to mediate in Spanish-Catalan stalemate
  4. 'I was very bad in school:' Swiss Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017 winner
  5. Missing Swiss hunter found dead in mountains near Brienz
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/10
Switzerland love/hatred of our guests
08/10
Supplemental & work accident insurance
08/10
Guitar amp repair in Ticino
08/10
UK to Switzerland - Intro and questions
08/10
Brown sugar crisis - solved!!
08/10
Hallwyl Castle: how good are you with a bow?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
04/09
Fitness retreats VERBIER
View all notices
Advertisement