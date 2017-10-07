Advertisement

Swiss police kill Sri Lankan asylum seeker brandishing knives

7 October 2017
17:52 CEST+02:00
Swiss police said on Saturday that an officer had shot and killed a Sri Lankan man after the man lunged at other asylum seekers wielding two knives.

The 38-year-old asylum seeker was mortally wounded at around 2:00am (0000 GMT) Saturday after he tried to stab two other asylum seekers who were in the company of police officers in the southern Italian-speaking region of Ticino, police said.

Officers had been called in to break up a fight in Brissago, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, and were on the ground floor of a building when the Sri Lankan attacked the other people, police said in a statement.

In a bid to protect those present, an officer had fired at the assailant.

Despite attempts to administer first-aid, the man died on the spot. No one else was injured, police said.

An investigation has been opened into the shooting, they added.

