Swiss flights affected by French strikes

Photo: Philippe Huguen/AFP

Some flights into Geneva, Zurich and Basel airports were cancelled on Tuesday due to strikes involving air traffic controllers in France.

Easyjet cancelled some 15 flights on Tuesday. Affected passengers have been notified by text message or email, and can change their flights free of charge or be refunded, reported news agency ATS.

Swiss International Air Lines scrapped eight flights between Zurich and the French cities of Paris and Nice, while Air France cancelled two flights to/from Geneva.

French air traffic controllers were among tens of thousands of public sector workers to down tools on Tuesday, angry at the government’s plans for employment reform.

As a result France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) asked airlines to cut down on 30 percent of flights planned to take off and land in France.