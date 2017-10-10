Advertisement

Swiss flights affected by French strikes

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 October 2017
11:48 CEST+02:00
strikesfranceflights

Share this article

Swiss flights affected by French strikes
Photo: Philippe Huguen/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 October 2017
11:48 CEST+02:00
Some flights into Geneva, Zurich and Basel airports were cancelled on Tuesday due to strikes involving air traffic controllers in France.
Easyjet cancelled some 15 flights on Tuesday. Affected passengers have been notified by text message or email, and can change their flights free of charge or be refunded, reported news agency ATS.
 
Swiss International Air Lines scrapped eight flights between Zurich and the French cities of Paris and Nice, while Air France cancelled two flights to/from Geneva. 
 
French air traffic controllers were among tens of thousands of public sector workers to down tools on Tuesday, angry at the government’s plans for employment reform.
 
As a result France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) asked airlines to cut down on 30 percent of flights planned to take off and land in France. 
 
For full details of how the strike may affect you, visit our sister site The Local France
 
strikesfranceflights

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swiss launches more ski flights between Sion and UK

Switzerland welcomes Macron’s election but stresses hard road ahead

Swiss bank deems Le Pen 'biggest risk' to Europe

Switzerland extradites member of Algerian rebel group to France

Organ donation: rule change in France highlights issues in Swiss system

France demands 45,000 Swiss accounts in tax hunt

Swiss resolve spat with French over info exchange

Man claims ‘scientific’ interest in explosives after police raid
Advertisement

More news

Swiss ‘unprepared’ for potential terror attack

Swiss woman among victims of Nice attack

Swiss president condemns ‘unacceptable’ Nice attack
Advertisement

Football: Swiss prep for Poland clash

'I hope Puma don't make condoms': Shaqiri

Swiss make football history at Euro16

French strikes hit Swiss services once again
Advertisement
4,733 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tick-related meningitis cases on rise in Switzerland
  2. Switzerland STILL has highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
  3. Brother of Marseille attacker arrested by Swiss police
  4. Study: Swiss sewage rich with gold and silver
  5. Journalists including Italian, Swiss arrested over Venezuela prison report
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/10
Kunsthaus Zürich toddler unfriendly?
11/10
Migros/Coop Gross Margins Highest in Europe
11/10
Catholic Church
11/10
Cat sitter needed in Basel Stadt
11/10
Buying VTI - potential estate tax liability...
11/10
Business idea / surprise food boxes
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement