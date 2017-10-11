Switzerland’s new ten franc banknote unveiled

Photo: Swiss National Bank

The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday revealed the country’s new ten franc note, which will go into circulation on October 18th.

The latest in the new series of banknotes that is being issued in stages, the ten franc note follows the 50 franc and 20 franc notes that entered circulation in April 2016 and May 2017 respectively.

Each note in the new series depicts a characteristic of Switzerland, illustrated by various graphic elements including a hand and the globe, which appear on every note.

Image: Swiss National Bank

The ten franc note focuses on Switzerland’s organizational talent, expressed in the key motif of time, said the SNB in a statement

The new note is the same colour as its predecessor but – as with all the new notes – is smaller and has more sophisticated design and security features than the previous banknote series.

The next in the series, the 200 franc note, will be issued in autumn 2018, followed by the 1000 franc and 100 franc notes during 2019, said the bank.

