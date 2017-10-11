Advertisement

Switzerland’s new ten franc banknote unveiled

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 October 2017
10:48 CEST+02:00
banknotesten francspopular

Share this article

Switzerland’s new ten franc banknote unveiled
Photo: Swiss National Bank
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 October 2017
10:48 CEST+02:00
The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday revealed the country’s new ten franc note, which will go into circulation on October 18th.
The latest in the new series of banknotes that is being issued in stages, the ten franc note follows the 50 franc and 20 franc notes that entered circulation in April 2016 and May 2017 respectively. 
 
Each note in the new series depicts a characteristic of Switzerland, illustrated by various graphic elements including a hand and the globe, which appear on every note. 
 
Image: Swiss National Bank
 
The ten franc note focuses on Switzerland’s organizational talent, expressed in the key motif of time, said the SNB in a statement
 
The new note is the same colour as its predecessor but – as with all the new notes – is smaller and has more sophisticated design and security features than the previous banknote series.
 
 
The next in the series, the 200 franc note, will be issued in autumn 2018, followed by the 1000 franc and 100 franc notes during 2019, said the bank.
 
banknotesten francspopular

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Survey shows extent of racism and discrimination in Switzerland

Study: Swiss sewage rich with gold and silver

Tick-related meningitis cases on rise in Switzerland

Geneva in 1850 revealed by new 19th century ‘street view’

Residents at war with marmots in Zermatt

Tsunami in Switzerland? New study examines this ‘underestimated danger’

Bronze Age equipment found on Swiss mountain pass

Man's Jack Daniel's flag mistaken for Isis propaganda by neighbour in Zurich
Advertisement

More news

UBS boss warns technology could replace 30 percent of workforce

Study by Swiss bank UBS predicts property bubble in several major cities

Switzerland's main river port in Basel to be expanded

Advertisement

Prosecutors search Frankfurt subsidiary of Swiss bank UBS in tax evasion investigation

Swiss-Swedish group ABB purchases US unit worth billions from General Electrics

Tourists bare all for Top of Europe photos

Start-up targets 'breathable air market' with Swiss air in a can
Advertisement
4,745 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Tick-related meningitis cases on rise in Switzerland
  3. Switzerland STILL has highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
  4. Switzerland’s new ten franc banknote unveiled
  5. Brother of Marseille attacker arrested by Swiss police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/10
VAT Liability in this situation
12/10
Mr. President Temer gave a good parcel of...
12/10
Pepsi
12/10
Kunsthaus Zürich toddler unfriendly?
12/10
UK Mobile (After abolishing European Roaming)
11/10
Is TeilKasko also car-age-dependent?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement