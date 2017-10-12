Geneva considers feasibility of new urban cable car

London's cable car opened in 2012. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

London has one, so does Barcelona – and now Geneva is planning its very own urban cable car.

On Wednesday Geneva’s government confirmed it is examining the feasibility of constructing an urban cable car along a route that includes the airport and the Bardonnex border point, reported La Tribune de Geneve

The authorities’ preferred route would stretch for 12km between the Bardonnex border crossing to the P47 park and ride in Grand-Saconnex, via Perly, les Cherpines, Bernex-Confignon, Blandonnet and Cointrin airport.

The route would avoid the city centre and residential areas -- aiming to allay residents' fears it could overlook houses -- but would connect suburbs in development and link up with tram lines 14 and 15, said the paper.

Now a feasibility study, in progress since the summer, is analyzing the potential location of pylons and cable car stations along this preferred 12km line.

Around 80-90 cars will travel on the line, each holding 20-30 people, authorities told 20 Minutes

Geneva’s government’s transport commission voted in favour of examining the idea of a cable car back in March.

The idea was first proposed by the Green party but has found strong support on both the political right and left.

According to the Greens, a cable car is less expensive and more energy-efficient than other forms of urban transport, such as trams.