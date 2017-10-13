Advertisement

Geneva airport to ramp up solar energy production

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 October 2017
10:35 CEST+02:00
cointrinairportsolarenergy

Share this article

Geneva airport to ramp up solar energy production
Photo: gyuszko/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 October 2017
10:35 CEST+02:00
Geneva’s Cointrin airport is to install solar panels across 50,000m2 of roof space in a new project announced by officials on Thursday.
Around a dozen roofs on airport buildings have been marked out for solar panels, the airport’s director André Schneider told the press. 
 
Together, the proposed surface area is the equivalent of eight football pitches. The energy produced would be enough power 2,500 households for a year, though it will actually be used within the airport itself, said news agency ATS.
 
Cointrin already has solar panels covering 10,000m2, producing one gigawatt hour of energy a year.
 
The first of the new panels will appear in 2020-21 on the roof of a new airport building.
 
The airport is collaborating with Geneva’s industrial services department (SIG) on the project. SIG will cover the estimated 12-13 million franc costs and own the solar cells for a 25-year period.
 
Solar energy is an important part of Switzerland’s gradual shift away from nuclear power and towards renewable energy. 
 
In May the country voted in support of the government’s energy strategy 2050, which will gradually decommission the country’s nuclear reactors and ramp up hydropower – historically, Switzerland’s most important source of renewable energy – as well as other renewables including solar, wind and geothermal.
 
The strategy will also focus on increasing energy efficiency by offering tax incentives and tightening emissions rules.
 
According to the Swiss energy office, by 2050 it should be possible to produce around 20 percent of Switzerland’s electricity needs through solar power.
 
 
 
cointrinairportsolarenergy

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swiss-Swedish group ABB purchases US unit worth billions from General Electrics

Switzerland’s energy strategy 2050: what you need to know

National airline rethinks plan to pull out of Geneva

Swiss unveil stratospheric solar plane

One dead in light aircraft crash at Basel airport

Geneva airport workers ‘ready to strike’

Swiss flight aborted after ‘explosion’ in engine

Swiss voters reject early nuclear withdrawal
Advertisement

More news

Study: Swiss sewage rich with gold and silver

'I was very bad in school:' Swiss Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017 winner

Geneva in 1850 revealed by new 19th century ‘street view’
Advertisement

Tsunami in Switzerland? New study examines this ‘underestimated danger’

Lausanne University professor wins Nobel Prize for chemistry

Swiss glaciers lost 3 to 4 percent ice in the last year alone

Science: Swiss pioneers and potential candidates for Nobel prizes
Advertisement
4,720 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  3. Switzerland’s new ten franc banknote unveiled
  4. Survey shows extent of racism and discrimination in Switzerland
  5. Geneva considers feasibility of new urban cable car
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/10
UBS Credit Card Invoice
14/10
Sad problem - White wine needs drinking
14/10
Getting electronic item by post from abroad
14/10
2 cars , 1 license plate, how?
14/10
Eye injections again diabetic blindness - krankenkasse...
14/10
The national anthem.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement