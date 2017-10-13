Advertisement

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
13 October 2017
16:15 CEST+02:00
podcasteuropethelocalsex

Share this article

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
Photo: The Local
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
13 October 2017
16:15 CEST+02:00
In this week's The Local Europe Edition podcast James Savage and Emma Löfgren talk with Ben McPartland of The Local France about why the French are on strike – again.
In this week's The Local Europe Edition podcast James Savage and Emma Löfgren talk with Ben McPartland of The Local France about why the French are on strike – again.
 
We also speak to Alex Macbeth, editor of our Brexit & You newsletter about why some Brits are trying to escape Brexit by getting EU passports.
 
And we talk with The Local Germany's Shelley Pascual about  a new survey that reveals the most intimate secrets of the Germans – and shows them to be a very liberated bunch. Listen here or download from iTunes.
 
podcasteuropethelocalsex

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast

Swiss researchers probe sex lives of 40,000 millennials

Geneva hospital encourages ‘shy’ Swiss to talk about sex

Looking for love? Here's how to date the Swiss

Swiss court convicts man of rape after he removed condom during sex

Signs lay down law and order for Basel prostitutes

Could Brits in Europe put the brakes on Brexit?

Policeman exploits asylum seeker in sex-for-favours case
Advertisement

More news

Zurich named tenth safest city in the world

Opinion: 12 things that surprised me about moving to Zurich

How to make the most of autumn food in Switzerland
Advertisement

Ten fabulous city-breaks easily reached by train from Switzerland

Survey: Switzerland ranked the safest place for expats to live

Zurich is the most expensive place to buy a home in Switzerland

Ten brilliant Swiss traditions to experience this autumn
Advertisement
4,720 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  3. Switzerland’s new ten franc banknote unveiled
  4. Survey shows extent of racism and discrimination in Switzerland
  5. Geneva considers feasibility of new urban cable car
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/10
Moving to Zurich
14/10
The national anthem.
14/10
Remote Employee obtaining work permit in Switzerland
14/10
UBS Credit Card Invoice
14/10
2 cars , 1 license plate, how?
14/10
What about BMW 120, Diesel and Importing Second...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement