Wawrinka to make comeback in December after six months out

24 October 2017
11:13 CEST+02:00
Wawrinka was on crutches when he attended an event in Evian in September. Photo: Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP
Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic are due to make their competitive return in Abu Dhabi in December after six months out injured.
The former world number ones have not played since Wimbledon, with Djokovic nursing a longterm elbow problem and Wawrinka undergoing knee surgery.
   
They will join among others Rafael Nadal in the December 28th-30th Mubadala World Tennis Championship, organisers of the exhibition tournament announced on Tuesday.
 
Swiss star Wawrinka, 32, missed his US Open title defence when undergoing knee surgery in August.
   
The three-time Grand slam winner said: "My recovery is going well and I can't wait to be back on court. I'm working hard together with my team and looking forward to being back."
 
   
Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, who became a father for the second time last month, called time on his season after struggling on and off for 18 months with a right elbow injury.
   
The 30-year-old Serb, a three-time winner of the Abu Dhabi event, said: "The line-up is very strong as always and it will be the perfect way to make my comeback and begin the season."
 
Wawrinka was last seen on court suffering a first round loss to Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon, while Djokovic called time on his season after retiring injured from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.
   
Joining them in Abu Dhabi will be Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Pablo Carreno Busta.
