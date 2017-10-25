Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Geneva’s first ‘Hotels Night’ offers a luxury stay at a bargain price

25 October 2017
Photo: akulamatiau/Depositphotos
25 October 2017
A new initiative is offering Geneva residents the chance to stay in one of the city’s luxury hotels at a reduced price, for one night only in January.
The city’s first ‘Hotels night’ allows Geneva residents to book a one night stay in a participating luxury hotel on the night of Friday January 26th for 100 francs in a four star hotel and 150 francs in a five star.
 
Participating hotels include the Grand Hotel Kempinski, the Intercontinental, Hotel President Wilson and La Réserve Hotel and Spa, with more to be confirmed.
 
During the evening the hotels will stage events to give guests and visitors the chance to find out more about their staff and services, while the area’s hotel schools will also open their doors to advise young people who may be interested in applying. 
 
According to the website, the initiative aims to help local people get to know the city’s hotels a little better so they can recommend them to visitors. 
 
“Geneva residents are frequently asked to advise potential customers about the city’s hotels,” organiser Vanessa Weill told La Tribune de Genève. “But they are usually the people who know least about them.”
 
The event is along the lines of the popular annual Museums Night, she said, in which Geneva’s museums open their doors to the public late into the night.
 
Like that, people attending Hotels Night will be able to move freely between venues to participate in the various events taking place. 
 
Geneva has one of the highest concentration of luxury hotels in the world, many of them strung along the city’s lakeshores. 
 
Switzerland is considered the birthplace of mass tourism. Many of its most luxurious hotels sprung up in the mid 19th century, while Swiss hoteliers such as Cesar Ritz exported Swiss hospitality around the world.
