Workers missing after rockfall in Uri found dead

Photo: Uri cantonal police

The two workmen who went missing after a rockslide on a mountain path in the canton of Uri on October 10th were finally found dead on Wednesday.

One workman was able to free himself and was treated for minor injuries.

But two others – a 26-year-old and a 62-year-old – were swept away.

The accident happened in an area that is difficult to reach and was clearly unstable.

The rock had to be assessed by geologists and the area secured before searches could be carried out. An alarm system was also installed, Uri police said

A remote-controlled excavator robot was sent into the rubble to try and find the missing workers.

Finally, at around midday on Wednesday, two weeks after the rockfall, rescue services discovered the bodies of the two men.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the rockfall, said police.