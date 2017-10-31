Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 October 2017
09:16 CET+01:00
environmentglaciersweatherpopular

Share this article

Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year
The beautiful Aletsch glacier, which has lost 3km of its length in 150 years. Photo: Caroline Bishop
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 October 2017
09:16 CET+01:00
Swiss glaciers have lost three percent of their volume in the past year, say experts, the third biggest loss in any one year since the beginning of records a century ago.
In total 1.5 billion cubic metres of ice was lost from the 20 Swiss glaciers measured during the period October 2016 to September 2017, said the Swiss Academy of Natural Sciences in a statement on Monday. 
 
The calculation is the difference between the volume accumulated due to snow and the amount lost due to melting.
 
“Glacier melt was extreme during summer 2017 – at a national level glaciers lost more ice than they did during the heatwave of summer 2015 and nearly as much as in 2011,” the Academy said.
 
The figure is enough to fill one 25 metre swimming pool for every household in Switzerland and is among the three biggest losses since records began a century ago, after 2003 and 2011.
 
The near-record ice melt was partly due to a mild winter with less snow than normal, said the Academy. 
 
Last December was the driest and least snowy in 150 years. Though snow did fall in January, February was also too dry. That was followed by a hot summer, with mountains losing snow cover around a month earlier than normal.
 
Only a wet August – marked by a huge landslide on the Piz Cengalo mountain in Graubünden – and a colder than average September prevented the glaciers from losing even more volume, it added.
 
Glaciers melted more than normal across the country, said the Academy, though some in the Valais and the Bernese Oberland suffered particularly high losses, of around 2-3 metres of their thickness.
 
Among those mentioned by the Academy is the Tsanfleuron glacier, where in July the remains of a local couple who went missing in 1942 were finally discovered.
 
Shifting ice also led to the discovery, in August, of the body of a German hiker who went missing in 1987 on the Hohlaub glacier near Saas-Grund in the Valais. 
 
 
In September, residents of nearby Saas-Fee were evacuated shortly before the tongue of the Trift glacier collapsed. Geologists had been monitoring it for a while and had detected significant movement, up to 130cms a day.
 
The melting of the mighty Aletsch glacier – the longest in the Alps – is causing the land next to it to slip at  dramatic rate, scientists discovered in January
 
Prior to 1995 adjacent land at Moosfluh moved at an average rate of less than one centimetre a year; after that point it began moving at 30 centimetres a year, they said.
 
Some 150 years ago the Aletsch was around three kilometres longer and 200 metres higher than it is now. 
 
Meteorologists said on Monday that the month of October was around 1-3 degrees warmer than normal in Switzerland, extremely dry and the sunniest on record in some parts of the country.
environmentglaciersweatherpopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

This little country is possibly Europe’s best-kept secret

Related articles

Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport

Zurich admits to ‘losing’ nearly a thousand works of art over the years

UN: Carbon dioxide in atmosphere hits new high

Ten facts about Geneva’s famous jet d’eau

Alpine passes close as snow hits Switzerland

Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne

Cold spell set to interrupt golden October weather

Thieves steal 700 kilos of grapes from Swiss vineyard
Advertisement

More news

Swiss researchers invent light-diffusing onesies to treat jaundiced newborns

Swiss village gets to keep abandoned gold bars

Geneva airport to ramp up solar energy production
Advertisement

Switzerland’s new ten franc banknote unveiled

Survey shows extent of racism and discrimination in Switzerland

Study: Swiss sewage rich with gold and silver

Tick-related meningitis cases on rise in Switzerland
Advertisement
4,691 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Survey: Switzerland has mental health Röstigraben
  2. Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport
  3. Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair
  4. Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year
  5. Olympic committee recognizes video games as sports
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Doing Seminars in CH
01/11
Black Friday and Manor Card
01/11
Right to refuse "break-in"
01/11
Moving to Luzern from UK
01/11
Migrant workers: who they are, what they work,...
01/11
7 year old runaway boards EasyJet plane at Geneva
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement