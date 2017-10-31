Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Zurich admits to ‘losing’ nearly a thousand works of art over the years

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 October 2017
10:30 CET+01:00
artpopular

Share this article

Zurich admits to ‘losing’ nearly a thousand works of art over the years
Zurich. Photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 October 2017
10:30 CET+01:00
The city of Zurich has misplaced more than 900 works of art from its public collection over the years, Swiss media reported on Tuesday.
Of the 34,500 works of art belonging to the city, the whereabouts of 946 are unknown, lost over the years due to lackadaisical management, reported Tages Anzeiger
 
The most significant loss is a painting by Swiss-French artist and architect Le Corbusier, dating from 1927, which has an estimated value of 1.5 million francs. 
 
Zurich city authorities obtained the painting in 1964. It was initially displayed in a maternity hospital, before being put into storage. It later disappeared, probably in the 1990s, authorities told the media. 
 
Considerable effort has been made to find it, Marc Huber, a spokesman for the city’s construction department, which is responsible for the art collection, told the Tages Anzeiger. 
 
In 2007 the city lodged a complaint with police, and the artwork was entered into an international database of lost and stolen artworks, but as yet it hasn’t been found. 
 
The department has now published a list of the missing artworks in order to try and get them back.
 
After the piece by Le Corbusier the next most valuable is probably worth around 10,000 francs said Huber. He estimated the total value of the missing art to be around two million francs. 
 
The artworks were most likely lost due to mismanagement, said the paper. Over the years many were loaned out without being properly documented or tracked. 
 
It wasn’t until 2009 that the city took a proper inventory of its artwork, despite starting the collection a century earlier. 
 
The authorities now have stricter controls which have prevented more going missing, and several dozen missing artworks have been recouped in recent years, six in 2017 alone, Huber told the Tages Anzeiger.
 
Zurich isn’t the only the place to suffer such embarrassment. 
 
According to Le Matin some 2,000 works are missing from the Zurich cantonal collection, while the city of Bern has misplaced up to 200 artworks.
 
Other cities have remained tight-lipped about the extent of their art collections, said the paper.
 
artpopular

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

This little country is possibly Europe’s best-kept secret

Related articles

Dual German, Swiss exhibitions lift veil on Nazi-era art hoard

Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport

Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year

Ten facts about Geneva’s famous jet d’eau

Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne

Thieves steal 700 kilos of grapes from Swiss vineyard

Two thirds of Swiss find their neighbours annoying

600kg tractor wheel lands on Swiss couple’s house roof
Advertisement

More news

Prehistoric menhir found near Bern

Survey shows extent of racism and discrimination in Switzerland

Study: Swiss sewage rich with gold and silver
Advertisement

Tick-related meningitis cases on rise in Switzerland

Geneva in 1850 revealed by new 19th century ‘street view’

Residents at war with marmots in Zermatt

Tsunami in Switzerland? New study examines this ‘underestimated danger’
Advertisement
4,691 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Survey: Switzerland has mental health Röstigraben
  2. Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport
  3. Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair
  4. Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year
  5. Olympic committee recognizes video games as sports
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Black Friday and Manor Card
01/11
Terror attack in New York City
01/11
Moving to Luzern from UK
01/11
Right to refuse "break-in"
01/11
Best gym near Letzipark/Altstetten
01/11
I like Catholic holidays.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement