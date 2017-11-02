Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Teenage axe attacker admits he wanted to kill his victims

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 November 2017
10:48 CET+01:00
crimeaxeflums

Share this article

Teenage axe attacker admits he wanted to kill his victims
Flums train station. Photo: NAC/Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 November 2017
10:48 CET+01:00
The 17-year-old who injured six people with an axe in St Gallen has said he wanted to kill them.

The Latvian national also admitted to starting a fire in his home in Flums before the attack, the St Gallen prosecutor’s office said on Thursday, according to the Swiss news agency SDA.

The teenager went on the rampage in the eastern Swiss town on the evening of October 22nd, attacking eight people and injuring six.

The victims included a young couple and their baby that was hurt as it fell from its pram.

The youth, who had no criminal record, said he had chosen his victims at random.

He carried out the initial attack near the post office in the northeast Flums, injuring a couple who were out walking with their baby.

He fled the scene in a stolen car and later injured several people inside a petrol station shop, where he was shot by police and apprehended.

Three people who were admitted to hospital as a result of their injuries have now been released.

The teenager, who was injured as the police sought to apprehend him, has been in detention since being released from hospital on October 26th.

He will stand trial next year on charges including attempted murder.

 

crimeaxeflums

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Double beds, pyjamas, a family dinner table, actual closing doors, and 3,000 films? Yes, this is a plane we’re talking about – not a mansion. Here are 10 reasons you should get on board with Qatar Airway’s new QSuite.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Teenager injures seven in axe attack in Flums

Father of three gets 18 years in jail for stabbing wife to death

Teenage axe attacker expressed violent fantasies

Body found in rubbish bin in Valais village

Swiss art dealer jailed for murdering friend he 'thought was an alien'

Man stabbed at St Gallen restaurant

Banker gets 17 years in prison for murdering prostitute in Swiss luxury hotel

Walker discovers charred body in woods
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland looks to tighten anti-terror laws

Spaniard born and raised in Switzerland faces deportation

Drunk Swiss holidaymaker takes Austrian couple on drive from hell
Advertisement

Police report weirdest cases of 2016

Swiss children’s home killer gets life

Basel woman tied up and robbed in own home

Man arrested in forest murder case
Advertisement
4,711 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Geneva employs 'Brits' to show locals how to be polite on public transport
  2. Sweden or Switzerland? Airline to end confusion with ‘Swederland’ campaign
  3. Dual German, Swiss exhibitions lift veil on Nazi-era art hoard
  4. Seven-year-old runaway sneaks on to plane at Geneva airport
  5. Swiss glaciers suffered 'extreme' melting in the past year
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/11
German Courses in Zug
03/11
Logistics of buying a used Swiss car before...
03/11
Right to refuse "break-in"
03/11
Billag Vote
02/11
Paying taxes efficiently - a few questions
02/11
Free TV wanted 24-32" or bigger - Old, non...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
02/10
Dog lover seeking dog to walk
11/09
Furnished Room with Private Bathroom in LUXURY APARTMENT
11/09
Shamanic Healing & Counseling
View all notices
Advertisement