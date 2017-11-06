Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Arachnophobe calls police to deal with spider in Chur home

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2017
10:00 CET+01:00
spiderpolicearachnophobia

Share this article

Arachnophobe calls police to deal with spider in Chur home
Not the spider in question. File photo: amnachphoto/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 November 2017
10:00 CET+01:00
A woman with a phobia of spiders hit the headlines after calling out police to her apartment in the eastern Swiss town of Chur on Saturday night to deal with something not usually considered worthy of police time – the discovery of a large eight-legged arachnid in her bedroom.
The woman was visibly suffering from arachnophobia when the police arrived. 
 
"Because of her spider phobia she could not enter the bedroom while the insect was in it," said Chur police in a brief statement.
 
 
Speaking to Blick, the 28-year-old beautician, named as Fia Tuor, said she was home alone when she spotted the spider in her bed. 
 
At first she thought it was plastic, perhaps put there as a practical joke by a friend. But then it moved. 
 
“My hands were prickling and I could barely breathe,” she told the paper. 
 
She called a friend, who was unable to come and help. She did not want to disturb neighbours since it was just before midnight, she said. 
 
Finally, she called the fire service, who notified police, and three officers turned up at her door. 
 
 
“They took me seriously and did not joke,” she says. 
 
Officers managed to capture the spider in a cardboard box and release it outside. 
 
They were surprised by the size of the creature, said Blick. 
 
spiderpolicearachnophobia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Zurich police will no longer automatically name nationality of crime suspects

Swiss fugitive gets seven years for attacking Paris police car

Swiss police kill Sri Lankan asylum seeker brandishing knives

Police called to evacuate school near Zurich after dozens of children report breathing problems

Swiss drink driver drives to police station...whilst drunk

Swiss border police to get reinforcements for busy summer months

The changing face of jihadism in Switzerland

Geneva residents report feeling much safer as crime levels fall dramatically
Advertisement

More news

Police report weirdest cases of 2016

Spiez double murder accused to appear in court

Swiss police take up assault rifles over terror threat
Advertisement

Geneva police to lift ban on bearded officers

Neuchâtel dubbed Swiss ‘crystal meth capital’

Five Basel police officers set upon by 200 attackers

Suspect package sparks false alarm in Lausanne
Advertisement
4,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer
  2. Former Uefa executive missing for more than two weeks
  3. How to enjoy cheese fondue like the Swiss
  4. Zurich police will no longer automatically name nationality of crime suspects
  5. Arachnophobe calls police to deal with spider in Chur home
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/11
Metal cutting?
08/11
Naturalisation, neighbour noise-nagging, and...
08/11
Priti Patel should be immediately sacked
08/11
Why are you leaving?
08/11
Need help with Winter Wheels (Just the lug...
08/11
First step to Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement